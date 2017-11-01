Marion Leon Click

April 14, 1928

October 31, 2017

Marion Leon Click passed away October 31, 2017. He was born on April 14, 1928 in Merkel, Texas, the son of Leland Rose Click and Willie Ellen Beadle.



As a child, he moved with his family from Merkel to Fort Worth.

He married Lois Audrey Allen on February 1, 1949 in Ft. Worth.

Their daughter Marilyn Lois Click Fleischer, of Salado, was born in Ft. Worth.

After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the Army and served in Japan during Occupation.

Click was a technical illustrator, working for Bell Helicopter and General Dynamics. He illustrated manuals and handbooks for helicopters, airplanes for major military contracts. He also worked as a milk man, locksmith, tax preparer, and installed and repaired gas tanks for local gas stations.

He enjoyed sailing at Lake Worth, woodworking, photography and shooting 8 mm film. With a voracious appetite for educating himself, he read anything he could get his hands on.

Click is descended from early Texas and Bell County pioneers. His great, great grandfather was a German immigrant as a child to Fredericksburg when Texas was still a Republic (1845). His great grandmother was born in Belton in 1852 and is buried in Temple.

Click was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints/Community of Christ church.

He was made a Mason in 1956 in Tarrant Lodge #942 A.F. & A.M. He was also a Shriner and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.

He is predeceased by his parents and his elder sister Billie Joyce Click Webb, her husband Phillip and their son Steve Webb.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Lois, his daughter Marilyn, of Salado, grandchildren Paul Cornelius, of Fort Worth, Natalie Miller, of Columbia, South Carolina, Jenny Baggett of Little Elm, Texas, nine great grandchildren and one great, great grandson.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. November 2, 2017 at Greenwood Funeral Home, Mount Olivet, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. November 3, 2017 at Greenwood Funeral Home Mount Olivet Chapel in Forth Worth. Masonic graveside service will follow.