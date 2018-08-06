Mary Robertson Priest

January 08, 1941 – August 02, 2018

Mary Robertson Priest, age 77 of Salado, died Thursday, August 2, 2018, at a local hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Salado. Private family burial will follow at Florence Cemetery in Florence. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 6, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Salado.

She was born on January 8, 1941 in Austin, Texas to Harry and Iva Lee Robertson. She grew up in Round Rock graduating from Round Rock High School in 1959.

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from West Texas State University while raising her family.

She married Reg Priest on June 23, 1961 in Round Rock.

After a life of travel with work and family, the Priests moved to Salado 30 years ago. Reg passed away on Nov. 16, 1992. Mary continued to make her home here in Salado, where she watched five of her eight grandchildren grow up in Salado schools. She was ever faithful in attending the many activities that her grandchildren were involved in here.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Salado. She served on the Board of Trustees at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Regina Coleman and husband Cliff of Salado; a son, Cory Priest and wife Patti of Lorena; a brother, Harry Robertson II and wife Jane of Georgetown; and grandchildren, Garret, Hunter and Meredith Ward, Laramie, Dakota and Steelie Priest and Josh and Amy Coleman.

Memorials may be given in Mrs. Priest’s name to the First Baptist Church of Salado, Salado Education Foundation or to HDSA (Huntingtons’s Disease Society of America).

Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road, Temple, TX is in charge of arrangements.