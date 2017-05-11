MaryBelle Brown

December 2, 1923

May 9, 2017

MaryBelle Brown, of Salado, died in Harker Heights, Texas on May 9, 2017. She will be interred in the family plot in Salado Cemetery in a private service on Friday, May 12. A memorial service will be held at Salado Church of Christ at a later date. Arrangement services are being provided by Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

Mrs. Brown was born December 2, 1923 in Rogers, Texas, the daughter of Irl C. Peters and Ellen Roxy Graham Peters. She was descended from one of the pioneer families of Bell County. Her great-great grandfather, James Anderson, immigrated to Texas with the Mercer Colony in the 1840’s and settled in what is now Bell County prior to 1850. He was part of the group of men who petitioned the legislature to create Bell County in 1850 and was elected Justice of the Peace in the first election held in the county that same year. He served in that office until he died. In the late 1850’s Anderson relocated to the fledgling Village of Salado where he was involved with the creation of Salado College and the town. Her great grandfather, Thomas Jefferson Eubanks, Anderson’s son-in-law, built the original hotel in Salado, now known as the Stagecoach Inn.

Mrs. Brown was inspired to a life of service by her father, a veteran of World War I, and her mother, a devout Christian. She was educated in the Rogers Schools, Scott & White Hospital School of Nursing, University of Mary Hardin Baylor, and the University of Texas. She was a teacher of nursing for many years in the School of Nursing. Later, she taught in Salado Public School before returning to nursing as a nursing home administrator and consultant. She also served as a social worker in the Child Welfare Department for Bell County.

She was baptized into the Church of Christ in Rogers at age fourteen and remained a devoted Christian throughout her life. She taught Bible classes for many years.

She married Thomas Vernon Brown, Jr. in Temple, Texas on April 16, 1949. Two children were born to this union: Thomas Vernon Brown, III, of Midland, Texas and Timothy Lee Brown of Salado. She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, her sons, and four grandchildren: Thomas Vernon Brown IV, of Midland, Kate Brown Ikard of Midland, Roger Allen Smith of Round Rock and Lucy Alexis Leonard of Frisco. Also survived by four great-grandchildren: Theron Brown of College Station, Aiden Brown and Savannah Brown of Midland, and Caymen Smith of Round Rock. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, R.L. Peters of Rogers and Billie Peters of Temple, her sister, Lou Nelle Merritt of Winnipeg, Manitoba, a grandson, Steven Brandon Brown and a granddaughter, Lindsay Brown.

Mrs. Brown was well known in Salado and Bell County for her volunteer work in a variety of organizations and agencies. She was a pioneer in Republican Party efforts in Bell County. Her brother, R.L. Peters, was the first Republican elected in Bell County since the reconstruction era. She was a founding member of the Chisholm Trail Republican Women, later renamed Salado Area Republican Women. She was a poll worker, precinct chairperson, and organizer who worked on many campaigns, including those of her son, Bell County Commissioner Tim Brown. She was also involved in historical and genealogical research. A long-time member of the Bell County Historical Commission, she was responsible for research supporting the applications for many historical markers in Salado. She was board member of Salado Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in establishing a welcoming program for newcomers to the Village. She served for many years as the President of the Salado Cemetery Association and continued as an honorary Vice President until her death. She also volunteered with Heart of Texas Hospice, Texas Youth Council, and Texas Adult Literacy programs.

Her tireless commitment to others touched the lives of many. Her unwaivering faith and devotion to her family, her church and her community set an example for us all.

Memorials may be made to Kindred at Home Hospice.