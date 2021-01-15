Mathieu Brennon Hodges

March 1, 1970

January 14, 2021

Mathieu Brennon Hodges of Salado passed away at the age of 50 at 6:02 a.m. January 14, 2021 after complications due to COVID-19.

He was born on March 1, 1970 in Nuremburg, Germany to Wallace and Marjorie (Collins) Hodges while they were stationed overseas with the U.S. Army.

The family came to Bell County when Mathieu was six months old. He attended school in Salado and graduated from Bartlett High School.

Matthieu married Brenda Lester on August 26, 1989 in Salado’s Pace Park. They have two sons, Jody and Jarrett.

Mathieu lost his sight several years ago due to diabetes and glaucoma. Prior to that, he was a lifelong truck driver. He attended the Texas School for the Blind for training while he was losing his sight. He also worked for the Travis County Lighthouse for the Blind.

Matthieu was made a Master Mason in Salado Masonic Lodge #296. He was active in several lodges in Bell County and was a member of Zerne Masonic Lodge #484 in Holland, Texas at the time of his death.

His father preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, his wife and sons Jody and wife Lexi of Belton and Jarrett and wife Katelynn of Belton, his sister Lisa Hodges of Killeen, his brother Shannon Hodges and wife Lisa of Temple and two grandchildren, Brinnlee, age 6, and Brice, who was born Dec. 21, 2020.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport with Matt Ledbetter and Robert Finto of Durango Cowboy Church officiating. A Masonic Burial Service will be conducted at the gravesite with Masonic Brother Joshua Huckabee conducting.

Pallbearers will be his sons Jodi and Jarrett, Glenn Collins, Sam Gilmore, Bill Smith and Johnny Martone.

A gofundme account has been set up to help the family with funeral and medical expenses. You may donate to that by visiting: Donate Here.