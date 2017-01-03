Maurice Weber McNeese

April 19, 1929

December 19, 2016

Maurice Weber McNeese, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Little River on Monday, December 19, 2016.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Little River United Methodist Church. The service will be followed by a luncheon at the Fellowship Hall.

Weber, as he was well known around the community, was born on April 19, 1929 on a farm outside of Round Rock. He attended school in Merriltown, until going to Round Rock for high school. Weber attended Texas Agricultural and Mechanical College where he was in the Corps of Cadets. He graduated with a degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1950 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Weber served as a helicopter pilot during the Korean War.

Upon his return, he began working for the Soil Conservation Service. He and I. Jean Douglas were married on November 12, 1955.

During the first few years of marriage and as a young family, Weber’s career with the Soil Conservation Service required the family to move quite a bit – Uvalde, Georgetown, Rio Grande City, Miles, Brownwood and finally to Temple in 1970. Weber was transferred to the state office where he remained until his retirement in 1988.

He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Army Reserves in 1976.

He, wife Jean, sons Philip and Douglas, moved to Little River Academy in 1977.

After retirement, Weber was a stalwart volunteer with engineering services and management for Armstrong Water Supply Corporation and Central Texas Water Supply Corporation. He also volunteered for many years at Little River United Methodist Church.

Weber McNeese is survived by son Philip McNeese and wife Linda, son Douglas McNeese and wife Donya, and four grandchildren, Maegan McNeese Vance, Mason McNeese, Katie McNeese, Sam McNeese and three great-grandchildren Elliott Lehman, Benjamin Vance and Chloe Vance.

He will be missed by many friends and family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Little River United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 578, Little River Academy, Texas 76554.

Funeral arrangements under the director of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple.