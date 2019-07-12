McKeon, Louis D “Mac”

Louis D. “Mac” McKeon dies at age 77 on Nov. 29

Funeral services for Louis D. “Mac” McKeon age 77 of Salado will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Father Larry Heimsoth officiating.

Burial with full military honors wiII be at Fort Sam Houston National Ceme­tery in San Antonio on Nov. 30.

He died November 25, 2000 at a Temple hospital.

Mr. McKeon was born November 8, 1923 in Orange, New Jersey. He served in the United States Army for 27 years and received the following medals; EAME Service medal with three battle stars, Good Conduct Medal with three silver Loops, WW II Victory Medal, Five overseas bars, meritorious unit citation, bronze star medal with oak leaf cluster, air medal. Army commendation medal with oak leaf clus­ter, Vietnam service medal with three bronze service stars, republic of Vietnam campaign medal, Vietnam cross of gallantry with palm, sharpshooter rifle, national defense service medal with oak leaf clus­ter. Mr. McKeon was a life member of Henry T. Waskow VFW 4008 of Belton and held the office of Quartermaster for five years. After retiring from the army he was in law enforcement for 19 years. Mr. McKeon married Janet Frazier June 23, 1989 in Missouri.

McKeon is survived by his wife, Janet McKeon of Salado; 5 children, Linda McKeon of Waco, Can-dance Hawks of Belton, Stephanie Howell of Temple, Michelle Winin­gar of Columbia, MO and Kevm McKeon of Holland; four step-children, Michael Claypool, U.S. avy. Troy Claypool Smithville, 10, Dennis Claypool and Darrin Claypool, both of Temple; 17 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchil­dren.

Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of the arrangements.