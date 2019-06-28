McLaughlin, John R. “Jack”

John Mclaughlin, age 81, dies March 2

John R. “Jack” McLaughlin, 81, of Salado. died in a Temple hospital March 2, 2004.

Funeral services were held March 5 at Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Burial was in Salado Cemetery.

John as born to John J. and Ellen Hunter McLaughlin in West Grove, PA on Nov. 1, 1922 He had been a resident of Bell County most of his life. He married Bernice Lasiter in Belton on Sept. 2, 1943.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was employed in ranching and construction. He was involved as a rodeo contes­tant in his younger years. and a member of the P.R.C.A., which was for­merly known as the Turtle Association.

Survivors include six sons. Richard McLaughlin of Salado, Russell Mclaughlin of Morgans Point, Jesse McLaughlin of Little River, Pee Wee Mclaughlin of Salado, Travis “T.R.” McLaughlin of Bcltor and Kenny Mclaughlan of Briggs; five daughters, Barbara Stephcns. of Salado. Kay Fellers of Moody. Debra Hancock. of Scale, AL, Callie Ratliff of Sidney, ME and Dena Dowling, of Georgetown; 31 grand­children and 17 great­grandchildrcn. He was preceded in death by his wife on Jan. 14, 2000.

Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.