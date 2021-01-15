Melissa Amyx

January 11, 1982

Januyar 12, 2021

Services for Melissa Amyx, 39, of Salado Tx will be at 11 a.m. on Monday January 18, 2021 at 3C Cowboy Church with Pastor Bryan officiating.

Melissa passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital Temple.

Melissa was born January 11, 1982 in Palestine to Cara Dean Miller and Richard Amyx and Raised by Jim and Sonny Hill of Aquilla. Melissa attended and graduated Abbott high school.

Melissa has been a resident of Salado for the past two years and was a stay at home mom for 19 years.

Survivors include her fiancé, Eric Camacho of Salado and her children: Breyton Wells of Ft Worth, Zoie Amyx of Salado, Dylan Wolff of Alvarado and Anjea Amyx of Salado.

She is also survied by her siblings: sisters Amberly Amyx of Salado, Larissa Miller of Henderson, Beth Sheperd of Boyd, Carla Campbell of Dallas, Amanda Amyx of Salado and brothers Dustin Cook of Gatesville, Joshua Amyx of Maypearl and Richard Martin of Ft. Worth as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Amyx and Sonny Hill, and her daughter Rhonda Lynn Amyx.

Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.