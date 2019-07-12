Merrill, Patricia

Patricia Merrill passes away
Patricia Merrill, 74, died on November 21, 2000. She had been ill for almost three years following the discovery of a malignant brain tumor.
She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, raised in Angleton, Texas and graduated from John Sealy School of Nursing in 1947.
For the past 10 years she had participated actively in tests fo determine the quality of Salado Creek water. She also, along with her many friends, worked diligently to find ways to restore the purity of the creek water.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Robert Merrill and by their four children: Susan Wallens of Baltimore, Maryland; Nancy Wilson of Overland Park, Kansas; Kathleen Jackson of Fair fax, Virginia and Forrest Merrill of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Additional survivors include six grandson and three sisters: Elizabeth Silverthorne of Salado, Marjorie Berndt of Houston and Geneva Fulgham of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, her friends may wish to contribute in her name to one of the following:
Salado Historical Society for the Creek Preservation Committee, St. Joseph’s Chapel building Fund or Vista Care Hospice Foundation in Temple.