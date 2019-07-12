Merrill, Patricia

Patricia Merrill passes away

Patricia Merrill, 74, died on November 21, 2000. She had been ill for almost three years following the discovery of a malignant brain tumor.

She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, raised in Angleton, Texas and grad­uated from John Sealy School of Nursing in 1947.

For the past 10 years she had participated actively in tests fo determine the qual­ity of Salado Creek water. She also, along with her many friends, worked dil­igently to find ways to restore the purity of the creek water.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Robert Merrill and by their four children: Susan Wal­lens of Baltimore, Mary­land; Nancy Wilson of Overland Park, Kansas; Kathleen Jackson of Fair fax, Virginia and Forrest Merrill of Tulsa, Okla­homa. Additional survivors include six grandson and three sisters: Elizabeth Sil­verthorne of Salado, Mar­jorie Berndt of Houston and Geneva Fulgham of Houston.

In lieu of flowers, her friends may wish to con­tribute in her name to one of the following:

Salado Historical Soci­ety for the Creek Pres­ervation Committee, St. Joseph’s Chapel building Fund or Vista Care Hospice Foundation in Temple.