Michael, Dan Pearson

Services for Michael held May 10

Services for Dan Pearson Michael, of Cedar Park, were held May 10 in the Palm Valley Lutheran Church in Round Rock. Interment followed in the Palm Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. Michael died May 6 in Georgetown.

He was born Feb. 3, 1930 in San Antonio, to Chester and Elvira (Pearson) Michael, both of Round Rock.

Michael lived a large part of his life on the family farm south of Round Rock. He lived five years at Community Care Group Home in Cedar Park and lived his last six years at New Hope Manor in Cedar Park.

Survivors include brothers, Jim Michael and wife Majella, of Salado, Terrance (Terry) Michael and wife Beth, of Mountain City, TN, and Billy Michael, of Florence; nieces, Sharon and Kathy Michael, of Salado, Becky Daily, of Austin, Kristy Heitzmann, Diana Jacobson, Katrina Hughes and Krista Michael; nephews, John, David, and Jeffrey Michael, and also their mother, Judy Michael. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Chester Michael.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Palm Valley Lutheran Church, 2500 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78664.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.mem.com.

Arrangements were handled by Cook-Walden/Davis Funeral Home of Georgetown.