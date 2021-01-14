Mike Stuckey

Dennis Michael “Mike” Stuckey left his temporary home in Salado, Texas on January 11, 2021 and took up permanent residence in one of God’s many mansions in Heaven where he will spend eternity in the presence of Jesus.

The reunion party with those who preceded him there is still in full swing. Mike was born in Kilgore, Texas on October 7, 1941 and lived in the Longview, Kilgore area until he and his life-long friend, Sewell Street, enlisted in the US Marine Corps following their graduation from Longview High School. Mike proudly served as an Admiral’s Ade on the USS Oriskany which afforded him an opportunity to play golf with his admiral all over the Philippines and Japan.

Mike graduated from North Texas State University in Denton, Texas with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, where he still holds the school record for most failed attempts to pass freshman history. He was a scratch golfer and golf remained a love of his throughout his life.

Mike was an avid and extremely accomplished fisherman; however, he and his cousin Tim still hold the state record for the most fishing trips without wetting a hook because of the perpetual mechanical failures of Mike’s boats.

For many years Mike and Sewell were the proud owners and managers of the day to day operations of Southern Safety Sales, Inc. of Austin, Texas but eventually sold the company to two highly valued employees.

Mike, together with his deceased wife Jan and Kathy and Jim Grissom were the co-founders of the Sam Bass Theater Group in Round Rock. Mike starred in and directed several productions. Mike was a talented poet and song writer and he wrote the original version of George Strait’s hit song “All My Exes Live in Texas.” His many poems and songs entertained his friends and family throughout his lifetime. Regardless of the many successes and triumphs of his life, the thing that he treasured most was his deep, abiding relationship with Jesus Christ and counted as his highest calling his service to him. In this regard Mike was a member of the First Baptist Church of Salado, Texas where he taught adult Sunday school, sang in the choir and shared his talents with the congregation playing his trumpet, guitar and singing. Mike loved music and he sang his way through his life. Even now I can still hear him singing as we traveled down our long journey together.

We who were blessed to know him well will always remember his kindness, generosity, unfathomable humor, faithfulness, his glass half full attitude, his zest for life itself, his unquestioned support, his infectious laugh, but most of all his ability to make each of us feel special and loved. Mike was survived by his beloved wife Marti Stuckey, of Salado, Texas; his three children, Michelle Grambort and husband Scott of Round Rock, Texas, Jennifer Watson and her husband John of Austin, Texas, and Jacob Childs of Dallas, Texas. He was also survived by four grandchildren, Megan Hernandez and husband Alex of Hutto, Texas, Robert Grambort of Round Rock, Texas, Hope Watson of Austin, Texas and Beau Watson of Waco, Texas. He also was survived by his special cousin, Stephany Elliott of Stephenville, Texas and by his cousin/brother, best friend, lifelong companion and fellow teller of stories, Tim Wright and wife, Lisa of Georgetown, Texas. He was also survived by great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his previous wife, Jan DuBose Stuckey; mother, Maurine Stuckey; his dad, James Ed Stuckey; his beloved grandmother, Willie Powell; grandfather, Claude Powell, and his precious son Chris Stuckey.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Friday, January 15, 2021 at First Baptist Church Salado, in Salado, Texas with Dr. Robert Pendergraft officiating. Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.