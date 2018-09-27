Mill Creek hosts benefit golf tourney October 5 for Lovett

Mill Creek Country Club is sponsoring a benefit golf tournament for Houston Lovett, a Salado youngster who has had to have surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The tournament will have a 1 p.m. Oct. 5 shotgun start. Cost is $100 per player and the format is a four-person scramble.

All proceeds will support Houston Lovett, the son of Trey and Jessica Lovett and brother to Aurora Joy.

For more information, call the pro shop at 254-947-5698.

Salado Village Voice featured Houston in its edition. You can read the story here.

If you cannot participate in the golf tournament but would like to contribute, you may do so through their gofundme page.