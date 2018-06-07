Mill Creek offers award for information on vandalism

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to the vandalism and theft that occurred at Mill Creek Country Club during Memorial Day Weekend. Kids having fun and playing jokees in one thing. Vandalism like breaking $1,000 worth of lights, stealing the American Flag and the State of Texas flag from their staffs is theft all from the Salado Voluntters Flag grarden. Tunring over Port-a-Potties is expensive and no one likes to clean up a mess. The MCCC, LLC ownership is placing a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Fun stops being fun when it destroys or damages someone else’s property. The Flag Garden lights and the Flags, especially on Memorial weekend, are communitypwide treassures that are prpvided at no charge to the Mill Creek homeowners.

Parents, if you find flags hanging in your kids’ room, aske them where they got it. If you kids laugh when they hear that lights were smashed, you have a problem. Parents who handle this courteously and forthrightly will be treated with dignity.

Unfortunately, unless the individuals who did this damage come forward and confess, they will be hunted and prosecuted when found. This cannot be tolerated in our community.

Troublemakers in their teens become bad adults. Help us straighten this out and make it right.

MCCC, LLC