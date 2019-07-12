Mitchell, Shawn Floyd

Shawn Floyd Mitchell passes away Nov. 25

Funeral services for Shawn Floyd Mitchell, age 21 of Salado were held Nov. 28, 2000 at the First Baptist Church of Salado with Rev. Brian Dunks of­ficiating. Burial followed at the Salado Cemetery.

Shawn Floyd Mitchell died Nov. 25, 2000 in a Temple hospital.

Shawn was born May 30, 1979 in Temple to Don and Georgie (Moon) Mitch­ell. He moved to Salado 7 years ago from Stamford, Texas. He graduated from Salado High school in 1998 and was active with golf and basketball. He was currently attending Temple College where he played on the golf team. Shawn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Salado.

Survivors include his parents, Don and Georgie Mitchell of Salado; one brother, Drew Mitchell of Salado and his grandmoth­er Irene Moon of Stam­ford.

Donations may be made to the American Heart As­sociation or the First Bap­tist Church in Salado.