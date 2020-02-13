April 30, 1937

February 11, 2020

Monte “Sonny” Derwood Berry, Sr., age 82 of Belton, passed away on February 11, 2020 at his residence.

Berry was born April 30, 1937 in Salado to Lucye and Marvin Berry.

He graduated Salado High School in 1955 and attended Baylor University.

He opened his own barbecue restaurant, Lucye’s Place, in his mother’s home in Salado. That restaurant is now Johnny’s Steaks and Barbecue.

Monte “Sonny” Derwood Berry, Sr.

He is survived by his sons Donny Berry of Grapevine, Christopher Berry of Belton, Monte “Sonny” Berry, J.r of Belton, Houston Berry of San Francisco, Jode Berry of Vacaville, Monte Reissig of Hawaii and Michael Chang of San Francisco and a daughter, Carisa Newson of Prosper.

He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Sewell of Itasca and Marla Sanders of Blanco.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dick Berry and his sister, JoeAnn Stowell.

A Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, February 17 at First Baptist Church of Salado.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Services are arranged by Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

