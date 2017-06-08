Shakespeare on the Rock features one of the Bard’s most performed comedies

Salado’s Tablerock Amphitheater is the setting for Shakespeare’s play Much Ado About Nothing at 8 p.m. on June 9 and 10.

Kelly Parker, Tablerock Board of Directors member, will direct Much Ado About Nothing, one of Shakespeare’s most performed comedies. Parker is the Director of Theater at McLennan College in Waco and a resident of Salado. The cast has been drawn from college students across the Central Texas area.

Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare’s quintessential romantic comedy, brings together star-crossed lovers in wake of recently won war, by Prince Don Pedro, for the crown of Aragon. The estranged lovers, Beatrice and Benedick, will have nothing do with one another, but the Prince and their friends know otherwise. Through a cascading stream of humorous misadventures, Beatrice and Benedick, despite their mutual revulsion for one another, are unknowingly careened towards their hearts’ most guarded desires.

The cast and crew members of this farce will guide you on a merry chase, they are as follows: Cody Beseda as Benedick; Hannah Young as Beatrice; Jonah Hardt as Don Pedro, Prince of Aragon; Erik Anderson playing Don John, his illegitimate brother; Alec Ehringer as Claudio, Hannah DeYoung as Hero; LaBraska Washington as Leonato, Governor of Messina; Jennifer Ringer as Antonia, Leonato’s sister; Randy Dockendorf as Dogberry, the Constable. Kaitlin Riley playing Verges, his sergeant; Hunter Barnett as Conrade; Christian Templet as Borachio; Joshua Purvis as Balthasar; Brice Garcia as Margaret; Lauren Hill as Ursula; Hunter Allen as Friar Francis; Joseph Reynoso as the Sexton; Laura Purvis and Bobbie McCarthy as the Watchman; Laura Purvis and Lacey Knecht as Ladies Of Messina; Samantha Damon and Olivia Wise are Assistant Directors; Erika Clark is the Stage Manager.

Tickets are available at the gate: $10 adult and $5 12 and under. Concessions available at 7 p.m. and pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance

Tablerock Amphitheater is located at 409 Royal Street, one and one half blocks from Main Street. For directions and more information visit www.tablerock.org.

For special group pricing (20 or more tickets) contact Jackie Mills at (254) 947-9205.