Mulholland, Diane Marie

Diane Marie Mulholland passes away Jan. 11

Diane Marie Mulholland, 68, of Salado, died Jan. 11, 2004 in a Temple hospital.

A private family memorial will be held Jen. 14 with burial in Bellwood Cremator, Temple.

She was born Jan. 1, 1936 in Fort Wayne, IN to the late Lowell Mussellman and Mildred Gaskell Musselman.

She is survived by a son. Scott Mulholland, of King­wood; daughters. Suzan Gough, of St. Petersburg, FL and Heidi Fillip of Salado; mother, Mildred Musselman, of Deltona, FL; brothers, Dick Musselman, of Palm Harbor, FL and Denny Musselman, of Roswell , GA. She is also survived by six grandchildren.