National Night Out is Oct. 3

Salado Police will visit local Night Out events

Salado neighbors are encouraged to gather together for the National Night Out on Oct. 3 with block parties and other gatherings where they will have a chance to meet and learn more about their neighbors.

More than 38 million people 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide participate in National Night Out, which is nationally sponsored by NATW, Dietz and Watson, ADT, Kings Hawaiian, Associa, Ring.

Salado police chief asks that organizers of all neighborhood and block parties contact him via email at rashe@saladotx.gov or call the police department office at 254-947-5681 (leave a voice mail).

Ashe asks that organizers let the Police Department know the time and location of your neighborhood or block party and point of contact so that he and other police officers can make personal visits to those block parties.

Deadline to contact the police department is Sept. 22 to have the neighborhood or block party listed in the Salado Village Voice and elsewhere.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Together, we are making that happen.

From time to time, neighbors throughout your city and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enfocement.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most cities and towns celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.

National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

The National Night Out gives the following tips to neighborhood or block party organizers for having a successful event (natw.org):

First, determine the type of event you plan to coordinate such as a neighborhood block party or centralized community event at a local park or parking lot. Do you plan to coordinate a kick-off event the evening prior to National Night Out?

Second, discuss particular food and beverage options at your National Night Out event. Think bottled water, soda, juice, coffee, tea, root beer floats, shaved ice, hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, bagged chips, soft pretzels, funnel cake, fresh fruit, ice cream, cookies, donuts, potluck, pizza, food trucks or local restaurants.

Third, be sure to incorporate activities and entertainment such as local bands and music, face painting, magician, moon bounce, dunk tank, K9 demonstration, emergency personnel display, guest speakers, ice breaker games, coloring activities, bicycle ride, athletics, pinata, scavenger hunt, karaoke, talent show, chalk art, outdoor movie, water balloon toss, carnival rides, parade, neighborhood awards, trivia, car show, helicopter landing and giveaways.

Lastly, invite your neighbors and community including all emergency personnel, local businesses, officials, organizations and Nat the Knight.