Naylor, James W.

Naylor passes away at age 80

James W. Naylor, age 80, of Salado, died Satur­day, September 6, 2003 in a Temple hospital.

Services were held Sept. 9 at the Salado Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Bergman and Rev. Brian Dunks officiating. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.

Jams was born July 1, 1923 in McLennan County near McGregor, the son of Cecil C. and Dovie Whit­more Naylor.

He retired from Central Freight Lines after 37 years. He married Ruby Sonnen­burg in Temple on January 26, 1945. They have lived in Salado since 1989.

James was a very active member of several Lions Clubs and presently a member of the Salado Lions Club. He received an award for 50 years of perfect attendance in the Lions Clubs. He served two terms as a member of the board of directors for the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville. James was also a member of the First Bap­tist Church of Salado.

His parents and one sister, Marie Vick, pre­ceded him in death. Survi­vors include his wife, Ruby Naylor of Salado; four sis­ters, Mary F. McGuire of Temple, Daisy M. Gregory of Oklahoma City, Jeannie Davis of Harker Heights, and Louese Watkins of Belton; and one brother, Bernie Naylor of Killeen.

Memorials may be made to Texas Lions Camp Endowment Fund/PO Box 290247/Kerrville, TX 78029, or to Salado First Baptist Church Building Fund/210 S. Main/Salado, TX 76571.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.