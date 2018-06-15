Need good pay for part-time work? We need bus drivers

Every year we have employment vacancies for school bus drivers.

We pay our bus drivers a high hourly wage of $23.91 per hour. Those drivers that work at least ten hours a week qualify for the same monthly contribution ($300 per month) towards our different health insurance plans as all of our full-time employees. Those drivers that work at least twenty hours a week qualify for our retirement pension through the Teacher Retirement System (TRS).

To become a bus driver, you need to earn your Texas Class B Commercial Driver License. To earn a Texas Commercial Driver License, an individual must:

• Pass the medical exam

• Pass the vision test

• Pass the knowledge exams: Texas Commercial Rules, General Knowledge, Air Brake, and Endorsements

• Pass the skills tests: Vehicle Inspection Test, Basic Vehicle Control Test, and Road Test

Our school district is willing to help you with this process if you are interested in being a bus driver in Salado ISD. We would help you prepare for the knowledge exams, practice driving a bus with a licensed driver, and use one of our buses to take the skills tests at the driver license office. We also pay for the Texas Class B Commercial Driver License renewal fee and the annual medical exam and vision test.

Your work schedule as a bus driver could involve more or less hours and could be consistent or flexible, depending on your preferences. You could choose to be a substitute driver and only work the days when you are available and there is a need. If you want to work more and/or consistent hours, you could have a regular morning route, an afternoon route, or both. You could also choose to drive field trips when you are available and there is a need.

If you are interested in being a bus driver in the Salado Independent School District, please call our transportation director, Dan Agee, at 254-947-6995.