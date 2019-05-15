Salado Village Voice

Neighbors Night Out at Mill Creek May 23

Mill Creek Community Association will host the first of its seasonal monthly Neighbors Night Out events 6-9 p.m. May 23 at the 19th Hole of Mill Creek.

The events will provide fun evenings with live music, children’s games, swimming and a great atmosphere for neighbors to sip, snack and visit. Local food trucks will offer a variety of tasty food and events.

MCCA hopes to expand these events to include Salado residents outside of Mill Creek who share in the belief that strong neighbors make for a strong community.

Business sponsorships are being solicited for $100. These sponsorships will help cover costs for tents, fans, advertising, bounce house and games. 

For information about becoming a sponsor, call Linda Blevins at 254-780-7374 or Lora Zuber at 817-992-6097.

