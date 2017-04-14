Neighbors self judgment defended by reader

To the Editor:

I consider Nancy Snead a long time friend of my family. Her children and my children went to Salado schools together back in the early 80’s. I respect her as an educator, citizen and a person who still has her independent spirit about her.

Nancy, I don’t think anyone would consider you “a lemming who will blindly follow the dictates of anyone”. News flash neither am I. You and I must not know the same senior citizens. The ones I know are some of the best informed, well educated, independent thinking people in our village and they vote in large numbers.

I am voting against the de-annexation of part of our beloved Village. I returned home to Salado, not Mill Creek. My roots are deep here; my grandparents came here in 1935 to make a better life for their family. Yes, my taxes are “capped” but I don’t apologize for that fact. This November I will be 75 years old. I have had a job since I was 13 and do to this day. Maudie and I have worked hard all of our 53+ years of marriage, lived on a budget, we skimped and saved but through it all we have been and continue to be blessed. With a lot more years behind us than are ahead of us, it is ok if our taxes are capped. It is ok that we get to vote on this issue.

Darrell Street

PS. I had to look up the definition of the word “lemming.”