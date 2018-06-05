New head coaches named for Salado High School

Wilk takes over volleyball program, Atkisson will coach baseball

Salado ISD Athletic Director Paul Baird today announced new head coaches for volleyball and baseball. Kristi Wilk will be the new volleyball coach and Emery Atkisson will be the new baseball coach.

“We are excited about adding these two head coaches for the 2018-2019 school year and we look forward to the many successes that they will be able to bring to our student-athletes here in Salado ISD,” Baird said. “We feel very fortunate to have coaches here in the district that have high expectations, genuinely care about our student-athletes, and work daily to give the athletes a great experience.”

“Our coaches understand very well that the lessons they are able to give students through athletics will serve them well in their lives beyond high school,” Baird added.

Kristi Wilk: New Volleyball Head Coach

Kristi Wilk, who has been in Salado ISD for four years, will take over the head coaching responsibilities for volleyball.

Wilk has 19 years experience in teaching and coaching in North Carolina and Texas.

As the head volleyball coach in North Carolina (Flora Macdonald Academy). Wilk was named conference coach of the year in her second year there.

In 2017, Wilk was the junior high A Team volleyball coach and track coach. She will be teaching U.S. History at the junior high next year

She coached junior high basketball and track at Salado junior high as well.

She coached varsity girls basketball, track and volleyball at Moody for four years,

She taught special education at SC Lee junior high school in Copperas Cove for seven years and was a PE coach there, as well as the head girls basketball coach, girls cross country coach and girls track coach.

As a collegiate athlete, Wilk was afforded the rare opportunity to play two different sports at two different universities. In her playing days, basketball for two years at TCU and volleyball for two years at University of North Carolina Pembroke, she earned first team all-conference in her senior season in volleyball at NCP.

She is married to CJ Wilk and they have three children (Rachel, Jacob, and Haleigh). Her son, Jacob, played football and baseball here in Salado and has a scholarship to play Baseball at Division I University of Arkansas next year.

“Kristi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Volleyball program and we are excited to have her in this role,” said AD Baird.

Emery Atkisson: New Baseball Head Coach

Emery Atkisson has been in the district for one year now. He taught sixth grade English and coached outside linebackers on the varsity football team last year. He was an assistant varsity baseball coach this year, working with catchers and batters.

“Much like Coach Kreece Cooper, our outgoing head baseball coach, Emery brings a youthful passion to the game of baseball as well as a knowledge of the game well beyond his years,” Baird said. “Emery is a born leader and models character for his athletes on a daily basis.”

“Coach Atkisson takes over a tradition rich baseball program and he brings a wealth of knowledge about the game as well as a very high energy that the kids feed off of,” Baird added.

He was a four-year starter in high school as a catcher, short-stop, and second baseman and led the team in home runs at Harker Heights High School. His play earned him a Division I scholarship at Stephen F Austin as a short stop.

“Emery suffered an injury and had shoulder surgery but was able to continue his baseball career as a catcher at UMHB,” Baird said. “Emery also served as a student assistant baseball coach in the spring of 2016 at UMHB.”

“Emery understands the recruiting process very well and has an extensive network of college coaches that he talks with that will only help our players that are looking to continue playing baseball in college,” Baird said.