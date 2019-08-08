New teachers for 2019-20 at Thomas Arnold Elementary School

Salado students will return to class for the first day of school on Aug. 21. There will be many new faces of teachers and staff at Thomas Arnold Elementary campus to greet them.

Following are brief introductions of the new teachers and staff at Thomas Arnold Elementary School.

It’s back-to-school time. Meet the new teachers!

Suanne Amani

Suanne Amani

Education and Certifications: Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management/Human Resources

Teaching Experience: New to teaching, no experience yet!

Subjects and Grade Levels: Pre-K-Second Grade. Not sure on subjects yet.

“I want to give back to the Community of Salado as the school has been such a positive experience for my children and they have thrived in SISD. Teaching is one of the most direct ways to make an impact, and if you are driven by the desire to help those around you, being a teacher is an invaluable contribution. I have helped others in most aspects of my professional career, I’d like to try to make a difference in a young child’s educational life.”

Angela Bacon

Angela Bacon

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Elementary Education Pre-K -4th

Teaching Experience: 11 years in education

Subjects and Grade Levels: Kindergarten

“I became a teacher because I love working with kids! I enjoy teaching them new things and love to learn new things myself. I find it so rewarding to watch a student understand something for the first time and to build good character and confidence in themselves along the way.”

Sarah Brassard

Sarah Brassard

Education and Certifications: Bachelor of Science Interdisciplinary Studies with teaching certification in EC-6

Teaching Experience: first year teacher. Completed student teaching at Thomas Arnold Elementary School with Mrs. Gearhart (2nd grade) and Mrs. Desjardin (SPED)

Subjects and Grade Levels: Fourth Grade Science and Math

“I became a teacher to help others. My ultimate goal as a teacher is to instill a lifetime love of learning in all students. I believe that by helping students see the importance of education and teaching them tools and strategies to learn they will continue to achieve success throughout their years after formal education.”

Brandi Carroll

Brandi Carroll

Education and Certifications: Bachelors from the University of Oklahoma in Science Education and a Masters from the University of Central Oklahoma in School counseling

Teaching Experience: I taught high school biology, chemistry and physical science in my hometown of Perryton, TX and in Harrah, OK where I also taught AP environmental science. Once I completed my masters, I was a 7th and 8th grade counselor in Woodward, OK. I have been a counselor at Cedar Valley Elementary in Killeen for the past 18 years.

Subjects and Grade Levels: Counselor 3rd-5th

“When I was a classroom teacher, I realized that my students were going through tough situations and needed someone to listen to them. As a teacher, I didn’t have the privilege of stopping class and giving them my undivided attention. As a result of this, I decided to become a school counselor. I have enjoyed working with all ages of kids.”

Toni Davis

Toni Davis

Education and Certifications: Master of Science in Communication Science and Disorders, Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech Language Pathology

Teaching Experience: 11 years as a Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)

Subjects and Grade Levels: Speech therapy for students pre-K through 12th grade that receive speech therapy.

Kristi Frei

Kristi Frei

Education and Certifications: Sam Houston State University – EC-6 and GT Certified

Teaching Experience: Fourth and Fifth grade Math at Temple ISD

Subjects and Grade Levels: Fourth grade Math and Science

“I chose to be a teacher because I enjoy watching students grow and pushing them to be their best self. I love building relationships with students and having as much fun as possible while learning!”

Sarah Galle

Sarah Galle

Education and Certifications: Grand Canyon University, graduating in May 2021.

Teaching Experience: This is my first school job Subjects and Grade Levels: K-5 ESL paraprofessional

“I love learning and I want to help children find something they love to learn about, too. My mom is a retired teacher and she is the best teacher I know so it’s an honor to follow in her footsteps, though I have big shoes to fill. I chose ESL because I learned to speak Spanish as a second language and want to help reach as many students as possible and help them feel safe and comfortable in our school.”

Ginny Gonder

Ginny Gonder

Education and Certifications: Generalist / ESL – Early Childhood – Fourth Grade

Teaching Experience: 16 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: 3rd grade Science and Social Studies

“After graduating college, I volunteered with Junior Achievement in inner city schools in Birmingham, AL. After my first assignment in a Kindergarten classroom, I knew in my heart that I was meant to be a teacher. Watching students learn, grow, and achieve their goals is the most rewarding feeling in the world. I strive to be the type of teacher that I want for my own children.”

Sarah Hosman

Sarah Hosman

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Graduated from Tarleton State University with a bachelor’s in Kinesiology

Teaching Experience: Taught elementary P.E. for Killeen ISD

Subjects and Grade Levels: Elementary P.E. at Thomas Arnold Elementary and Coaching at Salado Junior High

“I became a teacher and coach to share my passion and love for sports as well as teach what it means to live a healthy lifestyle. I am so grateful and blessed to have this opportunity to be an Eagle!”

Extra-curricular activities: I will be coaching Volleyball, Basketball and Track for Salado Junior High

Rhonda Inman

Rhonda Inman

Education and Certifications: Graduated from Concordia University Texas with a BS in Education. Texas teaching certificates held in Elementary Self-Contained grades 1-8. Elementary Reading grades 1-8, and Early Childhood Education grades PK-KG

Teaching Experience: I previously taught kindergarten (seven years), 1st grade (three years), Second grade (two years), and third grade (one year) for RRISD. I also have over 18 years teaching private piano lessons to students ranging from five to 56 years of age.

Subjects and Grade Levels: Kindergarten

“I chose teaching because I love it! Teaching is my passion! I think teaching is the most rewarding job outside of being a parent. I absolutely love teaching kindergarten! I love being able to instill an early enthusiasm for learning that stays with them into college and beyond. One of the many greatest joys of working with this age group is seeing how much academic and social growth each child makes during our year together. They are so enthusiastic about learning, and I especially love watching them learn how to read and write. I am privileged to be a part of someone’s life story. My students are part of my life for much longer than they are in my classroom. They are part of my heart forever.”

Mindy Miller

Mindy Miller

Education and Certifications: Bachelors of Science In interdisciplinary studies

Teaching Experience: Nine years, starting my tenth

Teaching Experience: Nine years, starting my tenth

Subjects and Grade Levels: Fifth grade science and social studies

“I became a teacher because I love learning. I have known since I was a sixth grader that I wanted to teach and instill a love of learning in others. I get so much joy from watching the light bulbs go off when students understand something they’ve been struggling with, or when students begin to like a subject they have always shown a dislike for.”

Jan Ramthun

Jan Ramthun

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Southwest Texas State University, Elementary Self Contained Grades 1-8, Elementary Reading Grades 1-8, Generalist Grades EC-4

Teaching Experience: 24 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Kindergarten

“I became a teacher because of my love for education and children. Helping children grow and reach their potential and to make a difference in their lives.”

McKenzie Teer

McKenzie Teer

Education and Certifications: Tarleton State University – certified in EC-6 Generalist, ELAR 4-8, ESL and PE

Teaching Experience: 12 years of experience in the public and private sectors

Subjects and Grade Levels: fourth grade writing and Social Studies

“I chose education as my profession because I was surrounded by master teachers in my family and saw what a difference a good teacher can make in the life of a child. My favorite teachers, including my mother (my leadership teacher during my senior year), were the ones who taught in innovative ways and who allowed me to be creative and think outside the box. I strive to provide those learning opportunities for my students as well.”

Melissa Wells

Melissa Wells

Education and Certifications: I received my Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education, my master’s degree in Instructional Leadership, and I am currently working to receive my certification in School Counseling.

Teaching Experience: 12 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: PK-2 School Counselor

“From my earliest memories, I’ve always known I wanted to be a teacher. In my position, building relationships with my students is the most important tool I use to ensure they feel loved, are confident, and are provided with the necessary skills to be successful in life.”