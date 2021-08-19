New Teachers and Staff at Salado High School

Salado High School had 679 students on the first day of class Aug. 18. They were welcomed by several new teachers and staff members including their new principal Brandon Boyd. Former Salado High School principal Dr. Beth Aycock became the Assistant Superintendent here when Burt Smith retired at the end of the year.

Brandon Boyd

Brandon Boyd is the new principal at Salado High School.

Education and Certifications: Masters of Education BA Geography

Teaching Experience: 25 years in education; 10 years in administration

Subjects and Grade Levels: High School principal

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher /coach so I could have a positive influence on students, like my teachers and coaches had on me coming up through school. When I made the decision to enter into the administrative side of education I saw the opportunity to serve not only the students, but the staff and community as well.

Extra-curricular activities: n/a

Chef Kelly Angell

Teacher’s Education and CertificationsAssociate in Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management, Bachelor Business Management

Teaching Experience: I have worked 6 years consulting with districts in developing, creating, preparing recipes and teach food managers and kitchen staff culinary basics.

Subjects and Grade Levels Culinary Arts High School

Why a Teacher: I want to give students the real life skills they will need to succeed as productive adults.

Extra-curricular activities n/a

Renee Arnett

Education and Certifications: AAS Paralegal Studies

Teaching Experience:Lots of Sunday School

Subjects and Grade Levels: All Grades Fine Arts Secretary

Why Education?: Although I am not a teacher I am excited to work in the Fine Arts Department to prepare and support students in UIL competitions.

Extra-curricular activities:Theatre and Speech & Debate

Kyle Cathers

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:Bachelors, Social Studies 7-12

Teaching Experience: 1 year

Subjects and Grade Levels: U.S. History 11th grade

Why a Teacher?:Some of the most influential people in my life were teachers and coaches

Extra-curricular activities: Football, basketball, track and field

Hannah Green

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education 7-12

Teaching Experience:Frenship High School 3 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: English I Honors and English II Honors

Why a Teacher?:From a young age, I have always wanted to be a teacher. I became a teacher to have an influential role in the lives of teenage students. In my own experience through school, I had so many teachers who influenced me, and I want to be that teacher for my students. High school students are in a crucial stage figuring out who they are and what they want to become in life. I find great joy in being a part of their journey, and I often learn more from them than they learn from me.

Extra-curricular activities: None

Patrick Millington

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Texas State University – Bachelors / Certification: Special Education, History, PE, Principal

Teaching Experience: 15 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Secondary ARD Facilitator

Why a Teacher?:I cherish the role as an educator and role model. No other job gives you the opportunity to have so much fun doing something you love, while also allowing you to have a positive impact on someone else’s life.

Extra-curricular activities: No

Caleb Perez

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:Bachelor’s Degree at Texas State University and Master’s degree at Lamar University

Teaching Experience: This will be my 8th year of teaching

Subjects and Grade Levels:12th Grade Government and Economics

Why a Teacher?:Growing up my dad was a teacher/coach and I saw the impact he had on his students.

Extra-curricular activities:Football, Powerlifting, Track

Jarad Richards

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:Master’s in Educational Administration and Bachelors in Exercise and Sports Science with Minor in Math and Education … Certifications in All Level PE, Health, 6-12 Math, All Level Special Education

Teaching Experience: 19 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: HS Algebra, HS Math Models, HS Dual Credit and Credit Recovery Lab, HS PE, HS ISS

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher to have a positive impact on young men and women.

Extra-curricular activities: none

James Watkins

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:Masters degree, certified in Mathematics 8-12

Teaching Experience:15 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Upper level math, grades 10-12

Why a Teacher?: I enjoy helping others and being involved in the community.

Extra-curricular activities:Academic UIL, bus driving

Jaime Wright Wentrcek

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University with certifications in Kinesiology and English

Teaching Experience: 27 years-St. Joseph’s School and Henderson Elementary, in Bryan ,TX , Normangee High School, Lake Belton Middle School and Salado High School

Subjects and Grade Levels: English I and English III

Why a Teacher?: I was fortunate to have known many well-respected teachers and coaches in my life who inspired me to want to be like them. These sincere people were terrific motivators. They gave back to their communities not for fame or for money, but just because they cared.

Extra-curricular activities: None at this time.