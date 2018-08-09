New Thomas Arnold Elementary Teachers to greet students

When Salado students return to class later this month, they will be greeted by more than 20 new teachers and support staff.

The following are new teachers at Thomas Arnold Elementary School for the 2018-19 School Year.

Salado Junior High teachers will be introduced on Aug. 9 and Salado High School teachers will be introduced on Aug. 16. New support staff will be introduced on Aug. 23.

Laura Bender

Family: Spouse – Jonathan Bender, Children – Grace (15), Audrey (13), Rachel (11)

Education and Certification Fields: Graduated from Texas Christian University in 1999 with a BS in Education. Texas teaching certificates held in Elementary self contained grades 1-8 and Generic Special Education grades PK-12

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: 4th grade Math and Science

Previous Teaching Experience: I have had the pleasure to work with students in grades 1-6 in Texas, Kentucky, Kansas, Colorado, and Florida

On teaching: I love teaching! Everything from the relationships with students and their families, organizing my classroom, planning and delivering engaging lessons, and the oh so exciting light bulb moments we have when a struggling student gains a critical understanding are what keep me excited about being a teacher. I hope to provide a variety of fun and rigorous learning experiences that help each of my students realize that everyone can be successful in Math and Science!

Kelsey Cardenas

Family: Spouse: Ryan Cardenas

BS in Human Resources from Texas A&M University College Station

Education and Certification Fields: 4-8 General, 7-12 English/Language Arts

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: 4th grade Writing at Thomas Arnold Elementary School

Previous Teaching Experience: 3 years experience with 9th/10th grade English at Killeen High School

On teaching: “My mom, two sisters, and husband all work in education. It was instilled in me at a young age that school is important and teachers should be valued. My teaching philosophy is simple: students will do whatever you ask of them if they feel safe, comfortable, and welcome. If those 3 things cannot be said of a classroom, then not much learning will take place. As long as students feel their voice will be heard and their opinions will be valued, they will continue to grow and excel.

Caty Craig

Family: Spouse-Chris Craig; Children-Cloey and Cam Craig

Education and Certification Fields: Texas A&M-Central Texas; Interdisciplinary Studies EC-6.

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: 3rd grade ELAR

Previous Teaching Experience: This is my 4th year in education.

On teaching: I have always wanted to be a teacher. There is nothing better than watching a student’s expression as they get an answer right, or when a concept finally makes clicks in their mind. I want to be able to make a positive difference on the future of children. As a teacher, it is my goal to make each child feel loved and valued, empowered and capable of success.

Jacklyn Curb

Family: Travis Curb (husband) Halle 13 and Tyler 5

Education and Certification Fields: Texas A&M Central Texas, Early Childhood-6th ESL Certified

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: Kindergarten

Previous Teaching Experience: Teacher Leader in KISD, Science Olympiad Coach

On teaching: Teaching is my passion because I love to share the joy of reading and learning. After teaching fourth and first grade, I found Kindergarten and fell in love with it. This will be my eighth year of teaching and sixth in Kindergarten. I think Kindergarten is the best because it is the foundation that the rest of their education will build on. Salado has been our home for four years now. We love our space and the experiences for our children have been everything we wanted for them and more. I look forward to being part of that experience for other children in Salado.

Jessica Griesemer

Family: Aaron (husband), Hayden (daughter – 8 years old), Ashlynn (daughter – 5 years old)

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University. Certification in Early Childhood through 4th grade with an ESL supplemental certification.\ Teaching Assignment for 2018 – 2019: Kindergarten

Previous Teaching Experience: Kindergarten (1 year), First Grade (5 years), Second Grade (1 year)

On teaching: Many recognize that teaching is a rewarding profession. And it truly is! We spend each year investing in our students’ academic growth. But it doesn’t stop there. We invest in their social and emotional well-being, we take the time to get to know our students and their families, we build and strengthen relationships while encouraging our students to reach goals they may have not thought were possible. Seeing and experiencing this growth over the course of a year is amazing! It is why I love being in the classroom and why I love working with each of my students!

Lainie Hoelscher

Spouse: Blake Hoelscher

Education and Certification Fields: EC-6

Teaching Assignment for 2018-2019: Thomas Arnold Elementary, Fourth Grade Writing

Prior Teaching Experience: Nolanville Elementary, 4th grade 2017-2018

On teaching: I teach to build positive relationships that influence children not only for the time they spend in my classroom, but successfully prepare them for their future. Being a teacher is more than just the material I teach, but is a way of life.

Melanie Lane

Family: Spouse, Steve Lane; Children-Ben, Stephanie, Abbey, Timothy and Alina.

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelors Degree- Texas State – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science

Certification: Teacher Certification/ESL Certified

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: 3rd grade ELAR

Priot Teaching Experience: Kindergarten Teacher-Southwest Elementary-Belton ISD

On teaching: I love it when a child learns something new, braves a difficult challenge, or conquers what used to seem impossible. Teaching for me is more than a transfer of knowledge–It is my opportunity to truly encourage a child to be their personal best by providing them with an atmosphere of encouragement and support. I’m looking forward to a great year with the Salado ISD team!

Tambra R. Medlers

(Students call me Mrs. Tami)

Family: Dennis Medler – husband; sons – Tony Medler, Cole Medler

Education and Certification Fields: BSN Mgmt/ACCT.; Real-estate; Teaching/Mentoring

Teaching Assignment 18-19 school year: Paraprofessional/Certified Aide

Previous Teaching Experience: I have been a substitute teacher for the past 10 years working with grades K to 12. I travel to various countries teaching the heart of Jesus. I have taught children’s Sunday school, and some women’s groups. I teach a two year Bible course now and for the past 6 years.

On teaching: “Train up children in the way they should go; when older they’ll not depart from it.” (Paraphrasing Proverbs 22:6) I believe in that verse and also, “It takes a village to raise a child.” & “Children are our future.” I know – I have 2 sons & 5 grandchildren. Helping children realize their potential, helping them recognize their gifts and talents; teaching them to grow intellectually through their school years will benefit them, their community, and beyond. Individually, we are one part of this huge world. We need each other. If we help children learn their part…what an honor and privilege!

Jaclyn Ralston

Family: Spouse: Brian Levesque Children names: Dylan Carlisle 16 Brilyn Levesque 2

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelor of Professional Studies from University of Mary Hardin Baylor, EC-4 teaching certification

Previous Teaching Experience: Taught Kindergarten 1 year, 1st grade 7 years and Pre-K 1 year

Teaching Assignment 18-19 school year: 1st grade teacher

On teaching: I believe in providing a safe, fun and positive classroom environment where students are praised for their hard work and for being responsible learners. I create high expectations for my students and teach them that with hard work, anything is possible.

Katie Rose

Family: Craig Rose, 3 boys- Brian, Matt, Luke

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelors of Elementary Education & Special Education, Master’s in Early Childhood Education

Teaching Assignment 18-19 school year: 5th Grade ELAR

Previous Teaching Experience: Previously taught Kindergarten in Arizona, Taught Homebound for Bell County Co-op 2017-2018, Head Swim team Coach 8 years

On teaching: Kids just make me happy…there’s no better job than getting to be around kids all day!

Jennifer Scott

Family: Married to Joel Scott, 3 boys- Chris, Ethan, and Cooper Scott

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelors of Science in Sociology, Certified in EC-6th grade

1st grade

Previous Teaching Experience: I Previously taught Kindergarten in Salado ISD and taught Pre-K for 8 years prior to teaching in public schools.

On teaching: I love working with children! I love to get them excited about learning, and feeling confident with their own progress. Every child deserves to be encouraged, loved, and invested in- that’s why I love teaching and look forward to doing just that. I am super excited to be returning to the classroom and working with students this fall

Jennifer Williams

Family: Spouse- Rod Williams Children names- Nolan, 14 & Reagan, 11

Education and Certification Fields: Dallas Baptist University, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with Math Certification (1-8) as well as Early Childhood Certification (PK/K)

Teaching Assignment 18-19 school year: 5th Grade Math/AVID, Thomas Arnold Elementary

Previous Teaching Experience: 1st grade Teacher, Hanes Elementary , Irving, TX; Substitute Teacher. Watertown, NY; Homeschool Teacher (my children)

Grades: PK, K, 1, 3, 4, 5, 6; 6th grade Study Hall Teacher, Salado Intermediate School

On teaching: Growing up, I knew I wanted to be a teacher early on, always playing “school” with my siblings. I enjoy working with kids and finding creative ways to teach them new concepts all while instilling respect for others, a good work ethic, and confidence in themselves as lifelong learners!