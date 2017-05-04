Newman would stick us with the bill

To the Editor:

John Newman’s response in Thursday’s paper to the “Left Behind” article makes me feel like I was invited to the Range Restaurant for their most expensive dinner and wines, then being told “I am concerned about your finances. To give you a chance to show you are solvent, I am going to let you pay for our dinner.” Please spare me the pretend concern for the south side homeowners.

Rather than presenting citizens in south Salado with a chance to gain liberation and self determination, the proposed dis-annexation boundaries gut the finances of the city and appear designed simply to allow a group to avoid paying for the sewer. Otherwise, why draw the dis-annexation to include all the way to Royal? Why be so eager to litigate liability for the sewer bond that you announce the desire long before the vote takes place?

Sincerely,

Douglas Nelson

Salado