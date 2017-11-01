Norman Wayne Blair

October 26, 1950

October 28, 2017

Norman Wayne Blair 67, of Salado, Texas passed away October 28, 2017 in Georgetown, Texas.

A visitation was held Nov. 3 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Maxdale Cowboy Church. Burial followed at Salado Cemetery.

Blair was born October 26, 1950 in Belton to Norman Blair and Mary Francis Tanner. He is survived by his wife Kathy and three children, Coty, Jody and TKay, his mother Mary Blair, three sisters, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were under the direction of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.