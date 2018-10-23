Notice of Public Hearing October 23 2018

Notice of Public Hearing

Conditional Use Permit

Notice is hereby given that the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Village of Salado will hold a public hearing at the Salado Municipal Building on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. to consider the following: CUP-18-001 – an application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow for the use of metal siding on a residential building on property zoned Single Family Residential (SF-7) located at 2919 Chisholm Trail in Salado, Bell County, Texas. Upon recommendation of the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Village Board of Aldermen will also hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building. Comments on this request from any member of the public may be presented in person, by mail (P.O. Box 219), or by email (clee@saladotx.gov). The public will be granted an opportunity to speak at the hearings. Additional information conceming the proposed action is available for review at the Village of Salado Municipal Building, 301 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado, Texas.