Ogden, Emma Faye

Services held for Emma Faye Ogden

Funeral services for Emma Faye Ogden, 79, of Salado, were held March 6 at Scanio Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Theiss Jones officiating. Burial as at St. Charles Memorial Gardens in St. Charles, MO.

Ogden died March 3 in a Temple health care center.

She was born in Monette, AR, to Will Smothers and Raynee Blyte-Smothers. She lived in St. Charles County, MO, most of her life and was a homemaker and worked for St. Regis Paper Company in St. Louis. She married Charles Og-den in April, 1978. He preceded her in death in 1999.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Young, of Salado; one brother, Elvin Smothers, of Paragould, AR; one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to: National Association of Autism, 1330 West Shatz Lane, Nixa, MO 65714.