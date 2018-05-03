On Village leadership

Dear Editor:

I am currently a non-resident, but both a commercial and residential property owner for the past 15 years in the Village of Salado. My wife and I have raised our three children…set them free….and are now focused on ourselves and our future.

Soon, we will be moving to Salado, and like so many before us, admire its uniqueness, beauty and rich Texas history. Toward that end, I want to thank both past and present leaders in the community for their leadership and willingness to serve.

We all know that Central Texas is one of the most desirable places to live, not only in Texas, but throughout the nation as well. The migration to such is unprecedented and with it, change is imminent. And thus, how we choose to manage that growth and deal with its resulting challenges, will continue to test our leadership, its citizens and the community’s future.

In that vein, I wanted to recognize Mayor Blancett for his tireless work the past four years. We all know about the difficulties of the I-35 construction project and the resulting effects on this community. We also know the people’s choice to build a sewer facility was and is, contentious to many. Yet both projects were inevitable as growth stood in its path. Though Mayor Blancett inherited these two major projects upon being elected, he and the aldermen (and others) worked tirelessly and formidably to address such in the best interest and future of our community.

Toward that end, it is sometimes difficult to see in the midst of it evolving, the long-term benefits derived…..but with the completion of the I-35 expansion, we are already seeing the benefits locally; i.e. the Main Street Enhancement Project, the restoration of the Stagecoach Inn and Restaurant, new housing projects, etc.

For almost everything that is being done in Salado, the citizens have provided an array of input and feedback. That….is a good thing!! Managing such…and at the same time being focused on the future of Salado and preservation of Salado’s past is in good hands.

Mayor Blancett is not perfect, nor are any of us…but he is an honest man, a family man, a smart and successful man, a patient man and a humble man.

Jim Lassiter