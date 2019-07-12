Owen, Rajun Brit

Services held Dec. 27 for Rajun Brit Owen, 14

Rajun Brit Owen age 14 of Salado, died Decem­ber 23, 2000 at his home. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Dec. 27, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Salado. Minister Edd Melton will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery west of Salado.

Rajun was born Sept. 26, 1986 in Temple, to Brit and Shannon Rauschen-berg Owen. Rajun was a student at Salado Interme­diate School.

Survivors include his parents, one sister Kegan Laramie Owen of Salado; paternal grandparents, Tommy and Jana Owen of Salado and maternal grandparents Charles and Judy Schoepf, of Mound, and Bryan and Sherazan Rauschenberg of Gates­ville.