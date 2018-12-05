P&Z made right choice to defend private property rights; Aldermen should follow suit

Dear Editor:

Thank you for being at the Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting on Nov. 27.

We would like to thank the Planning and Zoning Commission for listening to our plea on the private property rights for MCCC, LLC. Their decision protects all rights, not just ours, going forward by voting NOT to change the zoning rules to Private Recreational.

We hope that the Board of Aldermen will follow their recommendation on Dec. 6 when they hold hearings on the matter.

A designation such as Private Recreational would have been extremely damaging to our investment, which we made to improve the quality of life here in Salado.

All of us thank Commissioners Terry, Tynes and Hall for having the strength to look out for the citizens over the government of Salado. We hope that these 3 Commissioners are on the Commission if any other citizens of Salado have a similar situation.

Thanks to the vote Nov. 27 by the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Village of Salado, we, the investors in MCCC, LLC and owners of Sherrill Park, are happily removing the “no trespassing” signs that we were forced to put up to protect our rights from being encroached upon by the Village of Salado. While we still appreciate membership in the Friends of Sherrill Park, a membership within the Mill Creek Country Club offerings, the Park will be open to the public just as it was before the property rights issue which was resolved today by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

We live in a beautiful community, with beautiful Salado Creek running through it.

Please leave the Park in better condition than you found it, just as the Salado Volunteers do throughout our community.

Property rights are important and using private property is a privilege granted by the owners of that property, we are very pleased that privilege can be reinstated to all that enjoy Sherrill Park.

Sincerely,

Billy Helm and Ron Gravette on behalf of the investors of MCCC, LLC