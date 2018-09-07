Patriot Day Celebration to honor First Responders

Mark your calendar for the Salado Patriot Day Celebration 6:30 p.m. Tues., Sept. 11 at the First Baptist Church.

The Salado Lions Club, Salado Rotary Club and Salado Masonic Lodge #296 are co-sponsoring the event to honor Salado’s First Responders.

Among the First Responders to be honored are the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, Salado Police Department, Salado EMS services, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Bell County Precinct 2 Constable.

Guest speakers for the event will include U.S Cong. John Carter and retired General Randy Anderson.

Salado High School Choir will perform during the event.

First Responders will be awarded with letters of commendation, a letter of proclamation and a special gift.