Police chief, officer resign from Salado PD

Salado police chief Jack Hensley turned in his badge to Mayor Skip Blancett on Feb. 14. A day later, officer Sid Post turned in his resignation from the Salado police department effective immediately.

The departures of the chief and officer leave just one officer in the force for the time being: Josh Tulloch.

Mayor Skip Blancett told Salado Village Voice that the Village will contract with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to provide off-duty personnel to patrol Salado specifically during the time that the Village hires new personnel.

Blancett announced that the Village will advertise the Police Chief position through Texas Municipal League and other websites and begin accepting applications.

It is likely that the Village will have a new city manager in place before the interview process begins for a police chief. (See related story).

Mayor Blancett told Salado Village Voice that he would not comment on personnel issues when we asked why the Chief and officer Post submitted their resignations.

Salado Village Voice called Hensley several times last week for comment from him, but calls were not answered or returned.

Aldermen met in executive session on Feb. 16 to discuss these personnel issues, but took no action when they convened in open session after more than an hour in closed-door session.

The Village hired Hensley in October 2008. He came to Salado from Elgin, where he had served as police chief for that city.

He followed Alan Rogers in that position. Rogers was elected Marshal of Salado when the Village incorporated in 2000. Shortly after, the Village did away with the Marshal position and hired Rogers as its first chief of police.