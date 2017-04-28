Proposition wording causes confusion among some voters

The wording on the Village of Salado election ballot has led to some confusion among local voters, resulting in phone calls to the newspaper, city offices and questions of election judges.

The ballot measure states:

“Shall the area described by metes and bounds in the petition on file in the Village Secretary’s office be declared no longer part of the Village of Salado. For Against.”

Residents have come by and called the newspaper office with questions about the wording of the proposition.

Here is the best answer we can give.

If you vote FOR, you are voting to disannex the portion of Salado that is shown in this map. The map is also on site at the early voting location at Salado Civic Center.

If you vote AGAINST, you are voting against the disannexation of that portion of Salado.

The word “disannexation” appears nowhere in the verbiage of the Proposition. The choices are not Yes or No. They are For or Against.

Finally, all voters whose registration is within the Village of Salado can vote in the Disannexation election, not just the voters who reside in the disannexation area.