P&Z board fails to meet quorum: property owners wait on projects

By Tim Fleischer Editor-in-Chief

Two property owners in the Salado Historic District will have to wait until the Planning & Zoning Board can set another date to consider their additions to existing property after the five-member P&Z Board failed to have a quorum on Sept. 25.

Tyler Fletcher at 945 N. Main St. is seeking permission to add on to the residential portion of his building. Fletcher provided three pages of drawings and paperwork for the addition, which will be cedar with a metal roof to match the existing structure. Windows and doors will be selected from the applicant’s supply of “antique” doors and windows.

Barrow Brewing Co. will also have to wait for a decision on their proposed auxiliary building, an 8×10 Tuff Shed to be placed in the northeast corner of the property at 108 Royal St.

P&Z member K.D. Hill was one of two members who showed, and would have to recuse herself from voting on the Barrow Brewing Co. proposal as she is co-owner of the property there.

The permits must be issued by the P&Z Commission, a requirement for the Historic District Zoning District.

Chairman Larry Roberson was the other P&Z member to show up for the 4 p.m. meeting.

Members absent were Susan Terry and Tom McMahan and Ronnie Tynes, who were also absent from the July 24 P&Z meeting.

Alternate on the P&Z board GeorgeAnn Valentine resigned her position after the previous .

Village administrator Don Ferguson was scheduled to give a report on the zoning of recreational properties in the Village.

The Village has no Parks or Public Recreation Zoning Districts in the Zoning Ordinance.

However, in the Land Use section of the Zoning Ordinance, it has “Park And/Or Playground (Private or Public) as a Permitted Use for all six Residential Zoning Districts and all seven Non-Residential Zoning Districts.

In the definitions listing of Land Uses, the Zoning Ordinance gives these definitions:

“Private Recreation Facility or Private Park: A recreation facility, park or playground which is not owned by a political subdivision, and which is operated for the exclusive use of private residents or neighborhood groups and their guests and not for use by the general public. “

“Public Recreation: Publicly owned and operated parks, recreation areas, playgrounds, swimming pools and open spaces that are available for use by the general public without membership or affiliation. This land use shall include special event type uses such as rodeos, concerts, festivals and other special events requiring special event permits, as set forth in the Village of Salado’s Code of Ordinances.”

The Zoning Ordinance allows for Golf Course Land Use under Conditional Permits in all Residential and Non-Residential Zoning District.

The ordinance defines Golf Course as “Golf Course (Public/Private): An area of twenty (20) acres or more improved with trees, greens, fairways, hazards, and which may include clubhouses.”