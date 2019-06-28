Quiroz, Sr., Julio (Joe)

Services held for Quiroz

Funeral services for Ju­lio (Joe) Quiroz, Sr., 88, of Salado were held July 9 at the Salado United Meth­odist Church on Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, with Rev. Grady Brittian officiating. Quiroz was buried in Salado Cem­etery.

Quiroz died July 7 in a Temple Hospital.

Quiroz was born in Gatesville, May 22, 1917, the son of Felipe and Maria Rosales Quiroz. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Quiroz was a resident of Temple before moving to Salado in 1970.

He was an Auto Me­chanic, working for Steak­ley Chevorlet before open­ing his own shop, Salado Auto Repair.

He was a tireless volunteer in the Salado schools and in the Salado community. Quiroz was a member of the American Legion Post 133. He was a member of the Salado United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by a son Joel Bur­nett Quiroz in 1983.

Survivors include his wife Estelle (Pat) Quiroz of Salado; two sons J. Quiroz, Jr. of Salado and Andrew Quiroz of Tyler; one daughter Mary Thom­son of Kankakee, IL; two step sons John Dwayne Robinson of Basalt, CO and Don King Robinson of Salado; one sister Betty Leos of McGregor; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Salado United Methodist Church Build­ing Fund.

Dossman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.