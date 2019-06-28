Quiroz, Sr., Julio (Joe)

Services held for Quiroz
Funeral services for Julio (Joe) Quiroz, Sr., 88, of Salado were held July 9 at the Salado United Methodist Church on Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, with Rev. Grady Brittian officiating. Quiroz was buried in Salado Cemetery.
Quiroz died July 7 in a Temple Hospital.
Quiroz was born in Gatesville, May 22, 1917, the son of Felipe and Maria Rosales Quiroz. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Quiroz was a resident of Temple before moving to Salado in 1970.
He was an Auto Mechanic, working for Steakley Chevorlet before opening his own shop, Salado Auto Repair.
He was a tireless volunteer in the Salado schools and in the Salado community. Quiroz was a member of the American Legion Post 133. He was a member of the Salado United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son Joel Burnett Quiroz in 1983.
Survivors include his wife Estelle (Pat) Quiroz of Salado; two sons J. Quiroz, Jr. of Salado and Andrew Quiroz of Tyler; one daughter Mary Thomson of Kankakee, IL; two step sons John Dwayne Robinson of Basalt, CO and Don King Robinson of Salado; one sister Betty Leos of McGregor; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Salado United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Dossman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.