Ragsdale, M.L. “Whimp”

M.L. Ragsdale passes away at home Oct. 14

Services for M. L. “Whimp” Ragsdale, 83, of Salado were held Tuesday, October 16, 2007 in the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Joe Bentley and Rev. Bobby Ellis officiated and burial was held in the Salado Cemetery.

M.L. Ragsdale died Sunday, October 14, 2007 at his residence.

He was born on December 15, 1923 in Bell County to Hoyt and Era Jackson Ragsdale. A graduate from Belton High School, Ragsdale served in the United States Air Force. Whimp married the love of his life, Marilyn Lancaster on February 11, 1976 in Belton. He was a truck driver all of his professional life, retiring from Wilson Art after 23 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Roy Lee Ragsdale.

Survivors include his wife, Marily Ragsdale of Salado, two sons, Donald Ragsdale and James Ragsdale both of Gatesville, and one granddaughter.

Heartfield Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.