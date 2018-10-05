Real Estate for Sale

Residential Sales

Beautiful New Construction in Amity Estates. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on 0.69 acre corner lot. Open concept plan, custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless built-in appliances and a pot filler. Master bathroom has dual sinks, granite countertops, garden tub, separate tiled shower with dual shower heads and huge closet. Wood plank tile flooring throughout family room and kitchen, rock fireplace, 3 car side entry garage, covered patio, huge backyard, sprinkler system, privacy fence. 4017 Big Brooke $345,000 Call Jennifer Raine 254-421-2178

Home on 1.3 ac. in Salado ISD. 4 BR, 3 BA & office with multiple living areas. 3 BR, 2 BA on main level with 1 BR, loft & BA on 2nd level. Separate heated/cooled office & BA located off the garage. Large windows overlook the in-ground pool & large porch. Open kitchen, dining & living room design. Close to Salado or Belton via I-35. 3203 Worth Lane, Belton. $479,721.

CUL DE SAC LOCATION, 3 bedroom – 2 1/2 bath with an office, landscaped yard, sprinkler system, enclosed porch, central vacuum system, 2 car garage + golf cart garage. Spacious living room with large windows overlook backyard. Outdoor area with covered deck surrounded by mature trees. Solar screens 806 Blaylock Circle $284,500 Call Ann Carroll (254) 760-0101

Enjoy Privacy And Natural Beauty On This Wooded Corner Lot. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath With Oversized Formal Living, 2 Fireplaces, Great Room And Dining In One Space, Wood Floors. Upstairs Bedroom Features Adjoining Sitting Room And Bath. Master Features Pretty Wooden Double Doors, Another Spacious Bedroom With Tin Ceiling. A Warm And Inviting Home. 600 Whispering Oaks $280,000 Call Raney and Associates (254)913-1215

This 4 BR, 3.5 BA home can be your own private getaway on 5 wooded acres. Open floor plan. The sun room can be used for a 2nd living area, workout room or home office. The 30’x40’ shop is perfect for the outdoor enthusiast or artisan. Enjoy the country life, just minutes away from Salado. 1824 Mission Trail, Salado. $579,721. Century 21 Bill Bartlett 947-5050.

So many updates to this 3 BR, 2 BA home, to include appliances, back deck turned into an incredible 26’x16’ screened porch, full house water filtration system, 20’x10’ mower port, storage shed with A/C & electricity, & several other items. The backyard is ideal for relaxing with the trees & seasonal creek at the back of the lot. This home is located in a small neighborhood close to downtown Salado. Easy access to I35. 1001 Melissa Court, Salado. $259,921. Century 21 Bill Bartlett 947-5050.

This immaculate home is move in ready with all upgrades throughout the entire home. Hickory cabinets, 40” quartz countertops, farm sink, and gas cooktop makes this kitchen ready to take on any meal! 345 OW Lowrey, Salado. $299,500. Call First Texas Brokerage 947-5577

Rare find in Salado! Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home with large fenced backyard, swimming pool, and workshop. Perfect for all your hobbies! 100 Chelsea Circle, Salado. $310,000. Call Ryan 541-2255. First Texas Brokerage 254-947-5577 9/8tfn

Amazing Hill Country Estate located on two tree-covered acres. Amazing outdoor area including swimming pool and spacious shop. 1367 Indian Pass, Salado. $525,000. First Texas Brokerage 947-5577 9/8tfn

One of a kind English Cottage home set in a tranquil neighborhood! Once you enter, notice the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs. 1146 Shepard Dr., Salado. $429,900. Call First Texas Brokerage 947-5577.

Horse property in Salado! Pamper your horses & yourself with this 3 BR, 2 BA custom home on 10.1 acres. Roof replaced in 2014, CH&A, windows & doors all replaced in 2016. Fireplace in living room plus gas heater in kitchen. Brick floors in much of the home. Enclosed back porch w/ heat & air, new covered back patio. Horse barn features Ritchie watering system in stalls & in back pasture. 4 custom stalls plus large foaling stall with attached pen. Two additional smaller turnouts. Wash bay with hot & cold water & heat lamps. Heat insulation in entire barn. Property is fenced & cross fenced. Covered trailer parking, and much more! 9652 Stinnett Mill Rd., Salado. $459,921. Century 21 Bill Bartlett 947-5050.

Property For Sale

Land – Quality Farm/Pasture acreage. Two parcels, total 162.392 acres, $6800 per acre, between Salado and Holland on Krause Road in Bell County. (254) 721-4689 0906-0927p

Golf course frontage lot for sale 0.9 acres $54,900 254-654-4066 Shane Lacanne

16+ acres in salado 196,500 build hunt enjoy Shane Lacanne Entire 254-654-4066. 2/1tfnb