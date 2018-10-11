Rebels & Ramblers coming to Salado for American Motors show

2018 Lone Star Regional American Motors Owners in Pace Park

You may see some Rebels, Ramblers and Ambassadors. You might even see a Gremlin, too!

The 2018 Lone Star Regional American Motors Owners will converge on Salado Oct. 12-13, gathering at the Holiday Inn-Express. The meeting was rescheduled due to severe weather.

The classic American cars will line up at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Holiday Inn-Express. They will be escorted by police for a parade down Main Street to Pace Park, where they will be on display from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., prizes will be awarded to the displayed cars.

A Champion 69 Rambler Scrambler will be at the show. This car was featured in Muscle Car Magazine November Issue – 2017. It was shown in Carlisle, Pennsylvania at The Hurst Invitational 2017.

According to an article by Chad Quella in the allpar.com website: “Through its 34-year existence, AMC created some of the most memorable, inspirational, and exciting cars the world has ever seen.

American Motors was formed in 1954 from the merger of Hudson Motors and Nash-Kelvinator. The deal was the largest corporate merger up to that point – worth $197,793,366 – but was just one phase of a planned megamerger of Hudson, Nash, Studebaker, and Packard.

The combined company would cover all segments of the market, and their size and ability to share engineering would amortize costs nicely; at least, that was the plan of Kelvinator’s George Mason, whose company owned Nash.

The name “American Motors” originated with Mason, who started working on the plant just after World War II.