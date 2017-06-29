Register now for Salado UMC Vacation Bible School

Salado UMC’s Fun Factory VBS will be July 17-20 from 6:00-8:30 p.m.

In order to ensure that your child gets a VBS T-shirt, parents must register their children by June 30. You can register online at SUMC VBS.

Salado UMC welcomes all children age 4 (as of Sept. 1) through those that have completed fifth grade to be participants.

The Salado UMC Vacation Bible School is free. However, the church accepts $5 donations to help cover the cost of the T-shirts.

The theme for this year is Maker Fun Factory. Imagine a world where curious kids become hands-on inventors who discover they’re lovingly crafted by God. Join Salado UMC for Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School.

Register your kids today or sign up to volunteer as a leader or helper.