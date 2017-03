The Republican Party of Bell County will meet on Monday, March 20, in the Commissioners Courtroom, Bell County Courthouse, 101 East Central Avenue, Belton.

Agenda will include Deputy Voter Registrar Training and 85th Legislative Update. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

All interested Republicans are welcome. This is an excellent opportunity to meet your elected officials and other like-minded patriots.

For further information: www.belltxgop.org