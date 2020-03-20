Restaurants, wineries, breweries offer to-go, deliver

Salado restaurants are resilient and flexible during these uncertain times. Here are what many of them are doing to offer their customers the ability to order on phone or online for pick up and in some cases delivery in the Salado area. We have tried to be comprehensive and accurate in this so that you have one place to turn to figure out how to eat and drink in Salado. If we left anyone out, please let us know at news@saladovillagevoice.com so we can add you.

Alexander’s Distillery

For this weekend (Friday & Saturday nights), Alexander’s Distillery on Center Circle is offering pick up order of a three-course meal from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 20 & 21.

The meals are packed and ready for take home at $29.95 each. They include First Course, Mixed green salad in cherry vinaigrette;

Main Course, (choice of) Grilled Filet of beef with gratin potatoes, asparagus and mushroom demi; Seared sea scallops with butternut risotto; Seared chicken breast with mashed potatoes, collards, and barbecue glaze; Dessert: Slice of key lime pie. You can also pick up half-price bottles of wine during this time!

Beginning on Monday March 23, Alexander’s will have nightly Family Dinners for four at $45 each.

Monday: Mixed green salad with balsamic vinaigrette; Pot Roast with root vegetables and mash potatoes in a rich brown gravy; Pecan Pie (whole pie); Iced Tea, gallon

Taco Tuesday: Beef Fajitas with peppers and onions (2 lbs.); chips, salsa, queso, guacamole; Beans, Rice and Pico de Gallo; Traditional caramel Flan; Iced Tea, Gallon.

Wednesday: Broccoli and cheddar soup (2 qts.); Whole roast chicken; sautéed squash; Brussel sprouts; Apple pie (whole pie); Iced Tea, gallon

Thursday: Caesar salad- Romaine, parmesan, house made dressing, Spaghetti with Bolognese Italian sausage, Garlic bread, Vanilla Panna Cotta, Iced Tea, Gallon.

Friday: Baby Back Ribs (1 slab), baked beans (1 qt.), Cole slaw (1 qt.) corn on the cob (4 ears), Baked potato salad, Jalapeño spiked corn bread; House made Chocolate chip cookies; Iced Tea, Gallon

If you order three family meals in one week, you will receive a free weekend brunch casserole.

Also, you can order all wine by the bottle, beer by the bottle or build-your-own six pack, cocktails and top-shelf margaritas by the pitcher (quart-size).

You can order the Weekday specials directly online through the Toasttan website: https://www.toasttab.com/alexanders-craft-kitchen-602-center-circle/v3

Call 254-947-3828 or email dave@inncreek.com.

Axis Winery

Axis Winery is open Thursday-Sunday 12 noon- 6 p.m. for pickup and curbside delivery of their wines. Call 254-308-2016 for curb side pick-up.

Their wines include: Back Road, a Sangiovese, Merlot and Cab blend; a Charbone and Petit Sirah blend.

Barrow Brewing Co. and Happy Pizza.

You can order beer and pizza from Barrow Brewing Co. and Happy Pizza Co. online, by phone or in-person for pick-up and delivery in Salado at Barrow Brewing Co.

Schedule your orders for pickup and delivery later in the day: https://www.toasttab.com/barrow-brewing-company-108-royal-st/v3

1. Choose delivery or pick up.

2. Choose the time.

3. Use the drop down to navigate between the drinks/swag/pizza menus.

Call 254-947-3544 to place your orders as well.

You’ll find Barrow’s flagship beers online in six-packs and growler sizes: Evil Catfish IPA, Tipsy Vicar Stout, 784 Belgian White, Big Bubbly Blonde and Swimming Hole.

Brews available in growlers are these: Creek Don’t Rise Lager, Mill Creek Cougar Lager, Mystery of the Deep IPA, Pedal Smasher IPA, Swimming Hole Lager, Cider from Salado Winery and H2OMG! Seltzer.

Happy Pizza (https://www.toasttab.com/happy-108-royal-st/v3) offerings are these: No Diggity, Margherita, Hollaback, Pilot, Big Don Bacon Lover, Bel Air Supreme, Jackalope Spinach Mushroom, Hallelujah Jalapeno, Martian Vegan, Chicken bacon Ranch and BBQ Chicken.

Brody’s at Mill Creek

You can call in your order for pick up at Brody’s at Mill Creek 254-654-7885. Breakfast and lunch hours for pick up are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner pick up is 4-7 p.m. only. Call 254-947-5698 to order.

Breakfast is wide ranging from tacos to biscuits and gravy, chicken fried steak and eggs, steak and eggs, a light breakfast, omelettes, and a la carte.

Lunch and dinner include chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, sirloin steak, chicken strips, nachos, chicken salad, dinner salad, pork stuffed baked potato, burgers, fried chicken sandqich, pulled pork sandwich, grilled cheese, corn dog, chili cheese dog and chicken salad. Appetizers include pickle chips, cheese bites, bacon and cheese potato wedges, french fried, onion rings, cheddar stuffed jalapenos.

Bush’s Chicken

You can still order Bush’s Chicken, but you can’t sit inside the restaurant.

Cathy’s Boardwalk Cafe

Cathy’s Boardwalk Cafe will be offering the full lunch menu along with daily specials posted on Facebook, Monday-Friday 11 a.m-3 p.m.

They will also be offering our dinner takeout limited menu on Monday and Tuesday 4-6 p.m. For March 23-24, dinner takeout include BBQ Pulled Pork sandwish with corn nuggets & slaw, $8.50; citrus-grilled tilapia with mashed potatos & vegetables, $8.95; charbroiled chopped steak with mashed potatoes & vegetables, $7.95; Patty Melt or Salmon Burger with Fries, $8.50; Mushroom & Swiss Burger & Fries, $9.50. Call ahead at 254-947-8162. For the time, Cathy’s will be closed on on Saturday and Sunday.

Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lone Star Winery

Chupacabra Craft Beer and Lone Star Winery will have their entire menu available for takeout orders. You can order beer and wine by calling 254-308-2019. Chupacabra has 60 beers, ales and ciders on tap: (512) Pecan Porter Porter; Brunch Money™ (Nitro) Stout; Mermaids & Unicorns Blonde Ale; Winter Bush Stout; Redbud Passion Fruit & Sixth Floor – Easy Porter Porter; Watermelon Cider; Ugly Pug Schwarzbier; Entire Porter – English; Highboy Bluebonic Chronic IPA; Quakertown™ Stout; Hazelnut Chocolate Stout; GPA Pale Ale; Redbud Cherry Sour – Berliner Weisse; Locust Cider Fall Cobbler Cider; Tejas Light Blonde Ale; Stash IPA; Dark Cherry Cider; Sam’s Daily Cream Ale; Rah & Sons American Lager; Honey Pear Cider; Idiot’s Hill™ Strong Ale; (512) Bruin Brown Ale; Velvet Nunchuks Brown Ale; Bombshell Blonde Blonde Ale; Shed N’ Silo Hefeweizen; Firemans Light Lager; (512) Black IPA ; Lime Berliner Weisse Sour; Honey Please™ Honey Beer; Strawberry Blonde Blonde Ale; Redbud Cucumber Sour – Berliner Weisse; Strawberry Wheat Fruit Beer; Devil’s Backbone Belgian Tripel; Irish Coffee Cream Ale ; Karbach Chocolate Stout; Thirsty Goat Amber Red Ale: Native Texan Pilsner; Locust Hibiscus Cider – Rosé; Noble Rey Yub Nub Stout; The Light Cide Cider; Silverback Pale Ale; Real Ale Coffee Porter; The Collective Premier Porter; Locust Sweet Aged Apple Cider; Strange Land Austinite Pilz; Locust Vanilla Bean Cider; Brotherwell Bridge St. Wit: Real Ale Hans’ Pils; Mom’s Beverage Sparkling Lemonade Cider:Infamous Brewing Sweep The Leg – Peanut Butter Stout; Independence Space Case Highboy IPA; Blue Owl Little Boss Sour; Independence Brewing Austin Amber Red Ale; Oasis Texas Brewing ProtoModern IPA; Independence Convict Hill Stout – Oatmeal.

Salado Lone Star Winery has more than 400 wines by the bottle available.

Chupacabra Kitchen

Chupacabra Kitchen orders for pickup can be made by calling 254-308-2220. Menu items there include several kinds of burgers, sandwiches include chicken italiano, philly cheesesteak, patty melt, ham and swiss on rye, turkey bacon, shrimp po’ boy, buffalo chicken sandwich, chicken cordon bleu, cajun chicken, french dip, roast beef, BLT, fish sandwich and Monte Cristo. Wings are by the dozen and bone-in or boneless and buffalo shrimp in a variety of sauces. Also you can get thai chili brussel sprouts. Salads include chef, fried chicken, fajita chicken, buffalo chicken, shrimp, Cobb, and garden. They do daily soups and have kids items too.

Cowboys Barbecue

Cowboys BBQ has to-go available with brisket, chopped beef, chicken, pork loin, turkey, chopped chicken and sausage by the pound, plate or sandwich. Sides include pinto beans, cole slaw, potato salad, green beans, sour cream potatoes and corn.

Johnny’s Steaks & BBQ

Johnny’s has a limited takeout menu available 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Call in your orders for curbside delivery at 254-947-4663. Orders of $50 or more can be delivered to your Salado address. Bottled beer and bottles of wine are available on delivery orders only.

Starters are fried pickles, fried mushrooms, Texas toothpicks and okra.

Entrees are burgers, chopped or sliced brisket sandwich, chicken fried steak, chopped sirloin steak, 12 oz. ribete, mesquite grilled sirloin for 1, 2 or 4, brisket & sausage plates and grilled chicken or smoked turkey.

Barbecue available include brisket, sausage, pork ribs and turkey. The Johnny’s big pack is also available and includes 2 lbs. of barbecuem 4 pints of sides, bread and fixings.

Kids can get corn dog, chicken tenders, burger or grilled cheese.

Sides include french fries, green beans, waffle frieds, okra, corn, potato salad, mac & cheese, cole slaw, pinto beans.

Inn at Salado WInery

Inn at Salado Winery will deliver wine within a 50 mile radius for orders of $100 ore more. Call 254-947-0027 to order yours.

You can also pick up smaller orders of wine!

Wines available are these: Bellafino Rosso Dolce, Beyond Cabernet Sauvignon, Domaine St. George Chardonnay 2017, Domaine St George Red Blend NV, Dulcis San Silverstro Brachetto 2018, Elena Frizzante Moscato Puglia, Elena Frizzaante Rosso Dolce, Fidora Pinto Grigio 2018,IL Borro Chardonnay, Innovacion Rose, Langmeil Cabernet Sauvignon, Librandi Ciro Rosso, Lunaria Ruminat Primitivo 2018, Lunaria Cost di Moro Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2015, Marchesi Incisa Felice Moscato D’Asti 2017, Mastro Mastro Anglianico, Stella Moscato and Zenato Pinot Grigio.

Lynette’s

Lynette’s Church Street Bakery is taking call in orders at 254-947-4006. Some Drop in orders are available. Lynette’s offers several casseroles for two ($11) or family-size ($25): King Ranch Chicken, Chicken Spaghetti, Meat Loaf, Pulled Pork. Soups of the Day are available by the Quart. On a rotating basis, they include Tomato, Chicken N Dumplings, Vegetable & Beef Taco, Beef Chili, Italian Sausage and Kale. Quarts are $12 and two quarts are $20. Call ahead to find out the daily soup. Pies and muffins will be available by special order. To-go orders are available 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

McCains

McCains will be open for pick up orders only 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call in your orders at 254-947-3354.

Following is the breakfast menu: English muffin egg & cheese, $4; English muffin with sausage egg and cheese, $6; Sausage biscuit, $2; Sausage biscuit with egg and cheese, $5; Egg sandwich with cheese, $5; Egg sandwich with cheese and bacon, $8; Quiche with toast or biscuit, $8 and breakfast tacos, $2.50.

Following is the lunch menu for pickup only: Reuben, $10; BLT, $10; Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla, $11.50; Chicken Salad Sandwich, $6 Half, $11 whole; Turkey & Swiss, $6/$11; Ham & Swiss, $6/$11; Chicken Salad Salad, $7/$11; Chef Salad, $7 half/$11 whole.

Salado Winery Co.

Salado Winery Co. and Salado Wine Seller is open for pickup and delivery of wine.

Wines made by June Ritterbusch and Sheldon Vickers for Salado Winery Co. are these: Sweet Tweet, $14.95; Big Bully, $15.95; Diamond Back, $14.95; Night Flight, $22.95; Dillo Dally, $14.95; Rootin’ Tootin’, $14.95

Those wines, as well as these others can be ordered online at saladowinery.com: 3 Texans Tempranillo, $26.95, 3 Texans Cabernet Sauvignon, $28.95, Williams Select Solera Blance, $44.95 and William’s select Solera Tinto, $44.95

A sampling of wines by these Texas winemakers that you can expect to find in the store to take home with you: Brennan Vineyards, Calais Winery, Chisholm Trail, Dancing Bee Winery,

Fiesta Winery, Flat Creek, Homestead Winery, Landon, Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards, McPherson, Pleasant Hill, Red Caboose,Tehuacana Creek/Waco Winery,

Texas South Wine Vineyard & Winery, Texas Legato, Valley Mills Vineyard.

You can also find in the back, a wide selection of wines available for $109.00 for a mix and match box of 12 wines.

Salado Winery is now offering delivery in the 76571 and 76513 zip codes. You can call 254-947-8011. Salado Winery Co. is open daily noon-6 p.m.

Stagecoach Inn

Stagecoach Inn has a takeout menu available for you. Call 254-947-5111 to place your order. The restaurant will have takeout available 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Daily. Deliveries will be available 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Menu items are these:

1861 Hush puppies, $5

Salads: Field Greens Salad, $7; Strawberry Spinach Salad, $10; Season Fruit Salad, $5

Sandwiches will be served with choice of chips, side salad or tomato soup.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, $10; Stagecoach Club Sandwich, $12; Shaved Beef Sandwich, $12; SCI Burger, $13.

Entrees will be served with one side, choice of garlic mashed potatoes, green beans or side salad.

Chicken Fried Steak, $14; Roasted CHicken Breast, $14; Sear Atlatnic Salmon, $18; Southern Deep Fried Catfish, $16.

Wines by the Bottle, Lago Red, $15; Fidora Pinot Grigio, $20; Sway Rose (can) $8; Beers: Mexican lager, Lone Star, Bud, Miller and Coors, $4,

The Shed has takeout orders available by phone or using the toasttab.com website or app. Visit https://www.toasttab.com/the-shed-salado/v3.

You will find family packs for four there as well: 4 Frito Pies with salad and nana pudding, $30; 1 Large pizza with 12 wings and salad, $30; 2 large pizzas with salads, $30; 2 Nachos and nana puddings, $30; and 4 cheeseburgers with chips and a chip n dip, $30.

Subway

Salado Subway is taking orders to go. You can order online at order.subway.com and enter 76571 zip code.

The Pizza Place

The Pizza Place is open for take out and delivery. Call 254-947-0022.

You can get custom ordered pizzas as well as these specialty pizzas: Salado Supreme, Meater Lovers Extravaganze, Hawaii Five-O, Vegeterain Delight, California CHicken, Bailee’s Special, Red and White, BBQ Chicken. They also have pasta dishes, sub sandwiches and Philly cheesesteaks. Wings come in a variety of sizes and sauces. Pastas include Fettuccini Alfredo and Spaghetti marinara.

The Shed

The Shed’s entire menu is available online at toasttab for your ordering. With proof of age, you can also order cocktails, beers and wines to go. https://www.toasttab.com/the-shed-salado/v3

Delivery is available. You can order by calling 254-947-1960.

Sylvia’s Tacos and Longbow Roasters food & beverage trucks are open.

The following restaurants have temporarily closed operations: The Shoppes on Main Cafe and JD’s 282 Grill. When these locations re-open, we will let you know as soon as possible!