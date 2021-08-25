Retirement reception set Aug. 30 for Burt Smith

By Dr. Michael Novotny

Salado ISD Superintendent

Congratulations to Burt Smith on his retirement next Tuesday, August 31!

Burt served as the principal of Salado High School from 2012 until 2014 and then has been the assistant superintendent of our school district since 2014. He has a total of 30 years of experience as a teacher, coach, and administrator in public school districts.

We will have a retirement reception for Burt and his wife, Jami, at 4:00 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Salado Civic Center, located at 601 North Main Street. All students, parents, employees, and community members are welcome to attend.

Burt was also awarded the 2021 Salado ISD Service Award, which is voted on by all of our employees. Here are some of the things our employees said about him with their votes:

Burt is always a ray of sunshine even when times are tough. He has a heart of gold for education and stands up for students and teachers.

Burt Smith!! He consistently puts in 1000% even when he should be at home resting and continues to check in with staff to see how he can be of help.

Burt Smith- hands down! He has provided amazing support to us!

I would like to nominate Burt Smith. He has been such a dedicated soul to this district and our students.

Burt is one of the genuinely kindest men I have ever met.

Anytime I have had a question, concern or problem Burt responded quickly and knowledgably.

Burt has a smile and personality that makes you feel like his friend and that he cares about you no matter what the situation is.

I admire Burt’s strength and spirit while he has worked on through his illness.

I would like to nominate Burt Smith. Burt is one of the most positive people that I have worked with. He always tries to help everyone. I have been lucky enough to experience this as a parent when my children were at the high school and as a teacher in the district.

I would like to nominate Burt Smith. Burt is always willing and ready to help. He is always encouraging and has a smile on his face; he is approachable. He brings joy to all those around him. He will be missed.

Hands down Burt Smith!! Always there to lend a helping hand. Each year he sends out birthday cards. He sends me reminders of what is required such as the most recent class I need to complete. I love his kind heart….he represents and stands for ALL the things I love about Salado.

Just Burt’s presence is enough to give me motivation. He is one of the kindest, most positive, encouraging, and inspirational people I know. He is not only the best principal I’ve ever had, but one of the best people I have ever met. I can’t describe how much he has meant to me. His support, through success and sorrow, has often made the difference in my life. I will be eternally grateful that our paths crossed here in Salado.

I’m voting for Burt. I know how hard he’s worked even when he didn’t feel well. I know how much he loves and cares about this district and people that work here. I truly believe he is one of the best mentors for teachers and principals a district could ever have by the number of phone calls he receives after hours in need of advice. He’s very quick and efficient to get his job done and does it well. I also know there is nothing he wouldn’t do for someone in need. I’ve had a teacher and principal tell me that when they see Burt they know everything is going to be ok and many tell me how much they love Burt. He’s a very special guy. There’s only one Burt Smith.

Here is what Burt Smith had to say to the families, students, staff and community:

Dear Editor:

In 2012 my family and I moved to Salado and my wife Jami and I began our service in this amazing school district. I have loved every place I have ever worked, but there is something unique about Salado ISD and very quickly we discovered what so many others already knew, the Village of Salado is a very special place. Many will point to the Salado Creek, the Stagecoach Inn, the many quaint shops, art studios, bed and breakfasts and the Mill Creek Golf Course as reasons why it is so wonderful, and they truly are, but for me, it is the people who live here that have made Salado such an incredible place to live, work, worship, and commune. People genuinely care about one another in Salado, and they go out of their way to serve and help one another. As a member of both the Salado Rotary Club and the Salado Lions Club, I have seen firsthand the power of Salado citizens coming together, united in a common cause to make our community a better place for everyone who lives here. I have never lived anywhere that better exemplified what I believe is one of the most important passages in the entire Bible, out of Matthew Chapter 22, verses 36-39. “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.

Unfortunately, as my health has declined over the past few years we have had to make the very difficult decision to retire from the profession we love a lot earlier than expected and to move back to Oklahoma to be closer to family. It is such a bittersweet time for us because while we are excited to be closer to family for the first time in 30 years, we are so sad to leave behind this amazing community and the many people who have become like family to us.

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the Salado ISD Board of Trustees, and our Superintendent, Dr. Novotny and thank them for the incredible job they have done leading our school district through incredible times. Whether it is navigating the enormous growth that we have been experiencing over the last decade and the potential exponential growth that may come in the future, to guiding our district through a global pandemic that is still causing concerns in our community, our county, our state and our nation, I have watched them carefully and painstaking agonize over decisions that are always made with the best interest of our students and staff in mind. There are many different opinions that they have to sort through, and no matter what they decisions they make there will be those who may disagree with them, but I am also confident that because so many in Salado truly do love their neighbor as themselves, they will find a way to support whatever decisions our school board makes because those decisions are made after great thought and consideration for what they believe is best for the entire school district.

It has been such a privilege for my wife, my children and I to live and work in Salado and have the opportunity to finish our careers in what I consider to be the best community and school district in the state of Texas. I would like to say thank you to all of you who have welcomed us over the years and made us feel like family. We will miss you! God bless Salado, God bless Texas, and God bless the United States of America.

Sincerely

Burt Smith

SISD Asst. Supt.