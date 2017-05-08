Ribbon cutting marks the end of I-35 construction

The Village of Salado will officially mark the completion of construction of Interstate 35 through Salado with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. May 11.

The ribbon cutting will be held on the east side of the Salado Plaza Drive .

Attendees will hear the story and enjoy the beauty of the giant Stagecoach mural.

Speakers to mark the occasion include Congressman John Carter, Texas Department of Transportation officials Randy Hopmann and Terry McCoy, James Construction President Mike Killgore, Mayor Skip Blancett, Chamber/Tourism Board Chair Dave Swarthout and mural artist Michael Ford.

The Chamber will host an after hours reception to mark the completion of the Salado Gateway Sign 5:30-7 p.m. May 11 at the Salado Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 423 S. Main St. in the Salado Museum.

Construction on the expansion of I-35 through Salado began June 2012 with a project end date of Spring 2015.

Two years beyond that contract completion date with James Construction, the work is finally completed in Salado.