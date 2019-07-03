Ribeiro, Mary L.

MARY L. RIBEIRO,

AGE 58, SALADO

Mary L. Ribeiro, 58, of Salado, died November 8, 2004 in a Temple hospital.

Mary was born November 21, 1945 to Fred and Maggie (Moore) McHam in Temple, Texas.

After completing her education, Mary went to work as a Teacher’s aide at Salado High School for the past 20 years.

She married Steve Ribeiro on August 13, 1969 in Salado. She spent most of her life here in Salado. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Mary received the Golden Apple Award in 1991.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary is survived by her husband; Steve of Salado, son; Freddie of Temple, daughter; Marcellia D’Amora of Salado, grandchildren; Ethan Ribeiro, Stephen D’Amora, and Madison Nelson.

Visitation was Nov. 10 at Harper-Talasek Salado Funeral Home, North IH-35 and Blacksmith in Salado.

Brother Joe Keyes will officiate at funeral services 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holland City Cemetery.

Honoring her memory as pallbearers will be: Graciano Berumen, Joe Lee Washburn, Howard Sutton, Chet Sutton, J.R. Lester, and Earl Bragg. Memorials may be made to the Mary Ribeiro Scholarship Fund at Salado High School.