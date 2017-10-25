Richard Sapp announces for J.P Precinct 2

Richard Sapp has announced his intention to file as a candidate for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2.

Sapp is a lifelong resident of Bell County. He and his wife Aida have been residents of the Salado area for the past 12 years. Both serve others through their church, The Worship Place, in supporting elders and their caregivers in the community.

Sapp’s career has been that of a Law Enforcement Officer and Instructor. He completed 32½ years with the Temple Police Department and retired as a Detective. He worked with youth, families, and adults as well as serving as a mentor for numerous criminal justice students and new police officers and detectives. Additionally, he earned significant awards and citations for his professionalism throughout his tenure with the City of Temple.

Regarding his education and certifications, he earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University in 2001 and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Liberal Arts from Regents College, a Member of The University of the State of New York System, in 1999. Currently he holds a Master’s Peace Officer certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) and is a licensed Peace Officer Instructor.

He has served as a college and university instructor for 16 years, having taught criminal justice and law courses at various institutions of higher education. Presently, he is an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Protective Services at Central Texas College.

His professional memberships include the American Criminal Justice Association and the Texas Municipal Police Association. Previously in his career, he was an active member of the Texas Gang Investigator’s Association and the Central Texas Intelligence Working Group.

“I believe my experience, knowledge, and education firmly qualify me to serve in this capacity. It is my desire to be the next Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2. I want to apply my learning, professional tools, and years of experience in service to the people of this Precinct.”

“During my time as a police detective, I forged many positive working relationships with other law enforcement officers, agencies, and county officials. I believe these relationships will further my abilities to successfully serve in the capacity of Justice of the Peace.”

“I will work diligently to advocate for every citizen within Precinct 2 and conduct business in a fair, just, and unbiased manner. I respectfully ask voters to consider me in the upcoming March 2018 Republican Primary.”