Roberson, Homer

Roberson services today

Funeral services for Homer Roberson, 70, of Salado, will be held 3 p.m. Dec. 30, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Bentley officiating.

Roberson died Dec. 25, 2004 in a Temple hospital.

Homer Roberson was born Oct. 28, 1934 in Delhi, LA, the son of Homer Douglas Roberson and Susie Taylor Roberson. He retired from the United State Air Force.

Survivors include his wife, Madolyn Roberson, of Salado, five sons, Homer Roberson Jr., of Lubbock, Rodney Lester, of Salado, Rickey Lester, of Salado, Ronald Lester, of Belton, and Roy Lester, Jr., of Academy; two daughters, Dee Richardson, of Florida, and Brenda, Hodges of Salado. He is also survived by a brother, Douglas Roberson, of Louisiana, sister, and Ruth Roberson, of Little Rock, AR, as well as 16 grandchildren.

Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.