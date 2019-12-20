Major Robert Orren Dewhurst

October 5, 1931-December 17, 2019

Major Robert Orren Dewhurst (U.S. Air Force retired) passed away on December 17, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Major Robert Orren Dewhurst (Retired US Air Force) passed away on December 17, 2019. Services will be in March 2020 and announced in the Salado Village Voice.

He was born on October 5th, 1931 in San Diego, California, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 17th, 2019. After graduating high school, Robert enlisted in the Air Force as a clerk typist. Upon completion of pilot training and becoming a commissioned officer in May of 1952, Robert spent the next 20 years flying various aircraft from single/multi engine propeller to multi engine jets. A veteran of Viet Nam and the Cold War, Bob retired from the Air Force in 1971. Bob earned his college degree in business from South Western State College in Oklahoma through the Air Force Boot Strap program. Robert met the love of his life Helen Arlene Wiggins in San Diego. Upon completion of flight training in Lubbock, Texas; they were engaged and married on June 14th, 1953 at the Little Chapel of Roses in San Diego.

Dewhurst became a Mason on May 8, 1953 in John D. Spreckels Lodge No. 657 in San Diego, California. Affiliated with Salado Masonic Lodge #296 since November 2000, Dewhurst was presented the Golden Trowel in April 2010 by the Salado Masonic Lodge. He served with the Masons for over 65 years. A true Patriot, Robert was very proud to assist placing American Flags throughout the community on National Holidays.

An avid golfer and woodworker, Dewhurst retired in Salado, Texas and regularly gave back to the community that he loved. He was an integral part of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Citizens on Patrol Salado (COPS), Community Chorus, member of the Quiet Birdmen, a regular blood donor to the Red Cross and even had a small nonspeaking role as the Preacher in “Salado Legends.”

He is survived by his wife, Arlene Dewhurst. His children: James Dewhurst (Mary) of Praireville, LA, Mark Dewhurst (Judi) of Virginia Beach, VA and Jenny Dewhurst-Gohsler (Scott) of Divide, CO. Six grandchildren; Nicholas Dewhurst, Nicole Dewhurst-Brice, Micah Dewhurst, Kyle Dewhurst, Harrison Gohsler and Varick Gohsler. Five great grandchildren; Ethan, Amelie, Josie, Connor and Collins.

A memorial service will be held at Broecker Funeral home in March 2020, followed by a burial at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The memorial service will be announced at a later date in the Salado Village Voice.